EAGLE — Kathryn Colson has ridden her horse in the Boise Foothills for decades. Her family has lived in the Treasure Valley for five generations, and she grew up exploring the trails that wind around the mountains.
The Eagle-annexed Bureau of Land Management acreage north of Eagle’s downtown is the only place she’s heard bullets whizzing over her head.
In 2008, Eagle annexed the M3 property north of Eagle, a former development that fell on hard times during the Great Recession. Included with that annexation was an 1,100-acre parcel of Bureau of Land Management land just north of Beacon Light Road, a space that has been popular with hikers, joggers, target shooters and equestrians like Colson. Recently, target shooters have been using the area with higher frequency. That’s made other recreators concerned about their safety.
Eagle City Council member Charlie Baun said the fact the land was both Bureau of Land Management and the city of Eagle’s confused people.
“As soon as the city annexed property, and as soon as the parcel came within city limits, the discharge of firearms rule comes into play,” Baun said.
Eagle, which recently declared itself a "Second Amendment Sanctuary City," does not allow the discharge of firearms within the city’s limits. The Bureau of Land Management parcel is considered a part of Eagle. On many mapping services such as OnX, a hunting and outdoors application that shows the ownership of land parcels, the area just north of Beacon Light Road shows up as “BLM.”
“People still assumed it was BLM,” Baun said.
Colson said target shooters used to go further away from the city to shoot, or would simply head to Black’s Creek Public Shooting Range east of Boise. Recently she’s seen more and more target shooters using the plot of land just north of her Eagle home, and has experienced people shooting frighteningly close to her and her horse on more than one occasion.
“People shoot from the top of the hill, or shoot into a hillside, or will shoot out over the bottom,” of the gulch she rides her horse through, Colson said.
“I’ve been down riding many times and I can hear bullets whizzing over my head. Whether it was intentional to scare the horses, I can’t say for a fact,” she said, observing that walkers and hikers had all but disappeared from the trails.
Other Eagle residents were less disturbed by the shooting. Rusty Brummer, who lives in the area, said he was only bothered by the shooting “sometimes.” He said it bothers him most “late at night because it’s usually kids” shooting on the land.
“The best example I can give you is, put a car in a 15-year-old’s hands and they’re driving down the freeway,” he said. “You can trust them as much as you can trust somebody with a gun that you don’t know who that is. I have to assume that everybody who’s shooting up there is responsible and shooting in the right direction.”
He said people often use the area for target practice.
Jim Jensen, another area resident, said he doesn’t believe there’s any confusion about whether people can or cannot shoot in the area — people clearly believe they can.
“I don’t think people think it’s confusing because they just go up and shoot,” he said.
He said he believed the police have decided not to enforce city ordinance on the land.
“There’s a lot of shooting going on up there and they’re not up there stopping it,” Jensen said. “So by definition they’re not enforcing that.”
The Ada County Sheriff's Office provides police services for Eagle, although the entity the officers work for is referred to as the Eagle Police Department. Office spokesman Patrick Orr wrote in an email to the Idaho Press that Eagle police officers understand people are used to shooting on the land because it is BLM land.
Officers are taking an "education approach" when they respond to complaints of gunshots in the area, he wrote.
"When they respond to a call and find people who are or who have just been shooting up there, officers explain that it is no longer BLM land and ask them to find public land elsewhere that is not annexed into the city to go shooting at," Orr wrote.
While he did not have access to data on the number of calls Eagle police officers received about shooting in the area, he described it as an ongoing issue.
Asked if he was concerned about the shooting in the area, Jensen said, “There are responsible gun owners and then there are less responsible gun owners. So it’s really difficult to paint it all with one brush. I wish something would be done to improve the situation but I don’t know what that something is.”
Jensen said there is a sign in the area, but it’s riddled with bullet holes. He didn’t remember what the sign said. He said he'd had a shell ricochet near his home before.
“Somebody just needs to determine whether it's city property or BLM property,” Brummer said. “BLM is meant for the people … It’s not fair to not have signs up and have a location in the BLM that is city-owned.”
Baun said he and the Eagle City Council were working on a plan to make hiking, riding and target shooting safe for everyone in the annexed area north of the city.
“We’re making a concept plan to work with the BLM that will have designated spaces within the area to manage for shooting, recreational access, motorized vehicles and nonmotorized vehicles,” Baun said.
One idea that could come out of that plan are designated spaces for shooting within the parcel. Eagle is in the process of creating a working group that would develop the concept plan, which would also deal with the threat of wildland fire and the protection of the threatened native Idaho plant slickspot peppergrass.
“We’ll take that into consideration,” Baun said.