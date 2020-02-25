BOISE — The Boise Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and an electric scooter in downtown Boise.
The crash occurred at 1:20 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Myrtle streets, and the man riding the scooter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams.
Police closed down lanes of traffic on Myrtle Street while they investigated, according to a tweet from the department. By about 3 p.m., all lanes were back open.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the department.