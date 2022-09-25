Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise’s bustling greenbelt is seeing an increase in all types of traffic, including e-bikes. Regular trail users are by now well familiar with the low hum the bikes make as their riders effortlessly glide past, hopefully after giving the “on your left” signal.

Some residents are concerned about how this increased presence of electric bikes will affect safety on the narrow, often congested greenbelt.

E-bikes on the Greenbelt

Kevin Allen, manager at Pedego Electric Bikes in Boise, prepares a bike for a ride along the greenbelt on Thursday.
E-bikes on the Greenbelt

Kevin Allen, manager at Pedego Electric Bikes in Boise, rides along the greenbelt Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments