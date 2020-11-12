St. Luke’s Health System announced Thursday it will temporarily pause certain elective procedures because of increased hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.
The temporary suspension takes effect Monday, according to a news release from the health system. The system will temporarily stop scheduling certain elective procedures if they can be delayed 90 days without negative consequences and if they require an overnight hospital stay.
The temporary pause will last for six weeks, until Dec. 25, according to the release.
The health system in March previously suspended all elective procedures because of the coronavirus' spread, but began scheduling them again later in the spring.