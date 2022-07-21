BOISE — To celebrate their new music hall, Duck Club held a groundbreaking ceremony and tour of the venue and office space Wednesday afternoon.
The Treefort Music Hall is set to open in early 2023 and will feature two bar areas, one of which will be on the roof. It will also have state-of-the-art audio and visual systems, and two artist green rooms with a lounge area, kitchen, full bathroom and laundry.
“I think the thing that strikes me and that has driven me most all of these years is the relationships that I’ve made,” said Lori Shandro, co-founder of Duck Club. “Then those relationships make other relationships. We’ve all worked together. We’ve all been friends. We all come together to solve problems day after day.”
After Shandro and co-founder Eric Gilbert thanked the crowd of around 100 people for their support over the years, they started the groundbreaking ceremony. Some of the floor was broken open so people could shovel dirt with “golden shovels.”
The venue, located at 722 W Broad St., will be 20,020 square feet and will hold 1,049 people. The space will be used for Treefort and throughout the year.
“Boise is lacking in venues that have very artistic-forward space,” said Marissa Lovell, publicist for Duck Club. “What do artists need when they’re on the road? We want this to be a super comfortable space where artists can wash their clothes and take a shower before they just jump back on the bus.”