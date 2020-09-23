Dry Creek Historical Society invites the community to the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Granary grand opening at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise. Proceeds and donations raised at the event will support the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead.
In the early 1860s Phillip Schick, a young man originally from New York, arrived in the Dry Creek Valley near Boise in 1863 looking for a brighter future because of the Homestead Act. He built a home and developed his original 160-acre claim into a 400-acre farm, according to a press release.
In 1920 the Schick family sold the farm to Frank Parsons, a banker, who hired Costantino Ostolasa to manage the farm. Costantino, originally from the Basque country of Spain, ran the farm until he died in 1956. The Ostolasa family continued to work the farm and live in the farmhouse until 2005.
Soon after, a group of residents formed a nonprofit organization: The Dry Creek Historical Society. This organization is dedicated to preserving part of Boise’s farming past.
It oversees what is now called the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, including the old farmhouse, a detached kitchen, root cellar, saddle shop, wood shed, granary and large horse/dairy barn, all nestled among big trees on 2 acres near open space and foothills.
All the buildings are now over 150 years old and some have begun to lean and are on the verge of falling over.
The Dry Creek Historical Society stated it partnered with Boise State University’s Construction Management Department and its chairman Casey Cline to undertake a process of preserving and restoring the Granary so that it will last another 150 years. The Granary has a support system on the outside of the building to keep the pressure of the stored grain from bursting the building from within and a cable through the interior of the building holding the structure together, according to the release. These features have been included in the historically accurate restoration.
For more information visit drycreekhistory.org.
Wednesday
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Boise — All Wax Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Water Bear Bar, 350 N. Ninth St.
Online — Garth Nix — Left-Handed Booksellers of London, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Thursday
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Online — Free Virtual Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Garden City — Food Distribution, 3 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Online — Virtual Resident Talk with Kailey Barthel, 6 p.m., presented by the James Castle House and Boise City Department of Arts & History.
Online — Readings & Conversations with Barbara Kingsolver, 8 p.m., The Cabin.