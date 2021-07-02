BOISE — Josh Harvey usually celebrates the Fourth of July with fireworks.
“This year’s different,” said Harvey, fire management bureau chief of the Idaho Department of Lands. He said there are “tinder box conditions” right now and encouraged Idahoans to strongly consider not using fireworks this weekend.
As drought and higher temperatures affect Idaho and the western United States, officials are warning people of fire dangers. This week’s heat wave and upcoming holiday caused warnings and the longer seasonal outlook is potentially dangerous as well.
During a press conference Thursday, Nick Nauslar of the National Interagency Fire Center’s Predictive Services said 90% of the western U.S. is in drought and 56% is in exceptional drought. Much of the drought has expanded and intensified in recent months, too.
Last year at this time, less than 10% of Idaho was in a drought. The warm and dry spring exacerbated the drought conditions, Nauslar said. That’s a main reason why this year’s fire season began earlier than in recent years.
Forecasts for July predict temperatures above normal and precipitation below normal. There is above normal significant fire potential for all of Idaho this month, Nauslar said, and “no real relief in sight.”
“Drought is likely to continue, if not intensify, and there’s a good chance it expands to the rest of the 10% of this region that is not currently in drought,” Nauslar said. “So, not a lot of good news going forward, but this is typically our dry time of year.”
Dennis Strange, a fire management officer for the Bureau of Land Management, described this year’s circumstances as “extraordinary.”
He highlighted long-term drying, widespread stress on firefighting services, conditions compounding over multiple years and increased public lands visitation as all combining to lead to difficult scenarios. Strange mentioned prescribed burns and sharing safety information as ways to prepare for the season.
“We understand that preparation is key,” Strange said. “All of our land agencies have been working together to make sure that we are being as prepared as we can.”
Nine of 10 wildfires are human caused, U.S. Forest Service Fire and Aviation Management Director Ben Newburn said.
Last year, Newburn said there were 342 unattended campfires in the Sawtooth National Forest and 384 unattended campfires in the Boise National Forest. In North Idaho, there were more than 100 human-caused fires.
So far in 2021, more than 300 human-caused wildfires have burned at least 8,800 acres in Idaho.
Newburn recommended making sure fires are attended at all times and having a shovel and water available to put out a fire.
“If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave,” Newburn said.
Two weeks ago, Canyon County issued a campfire ban at Celebration Park in Melba. Last week, Ada County banned fireworks in the county outside city limits. Other restrictions can be found at www.idahofireinfo.com.
The Department of Environmental Quality issued a yellow/moderate air quality advisory for Friday in the Treasure Valley.
Harvey, the fire management bureau chief, encouraged people to check possible restrictions with local authorities and to attend firework celebrations hosted by local agencies rather than having your own.
If someone is using their own fireworks, Harvey said to have water available nearby and to use them on pavement away from flammable material. He asked people not to use aerial fireworks “anywhere in this state.”
“Please recreate responsibly,” Harvey said. “Protect our firefighters, protect our natural resources, know where you’re at and be prepared.”