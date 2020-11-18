BOISE — Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash into a bus stop that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the area of Broadway Avenue and Iowa Street on a report of the crash, according to an email from Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Kramer. There was only one vehicle involved and it crashed into a bus stop in the area. Only the driver was in the vehicle, according to Kramer. Emergency crews had to cut the driver's side of the vehicle open to get the driver out. First responders took the driver to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash. They are looking into whether medical issues may have caused it, Kramer wrote.