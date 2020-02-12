BOISE — First responders took a juvenile driver to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday night after the driver crashed into a Boise elementary school.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at Pepper Ridge Elementary School in the 2200 block of Sumpter Way. It resulted in no other injuries, according to Char Jackson, spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department. No one was in the school at the time of the crash, she confirmed.
The Boise Fire Department tweeted about the incident an hour after it happened, including a picture showing a hole in the side of the school, and a car completely inside of it. The department subsequently tweeted the crash appears to have been accidental.