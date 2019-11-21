BOISE — A 71-year-old woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter after she struck and killed a woman on a bicycle last year in Eagle.
Mary Curtis entered that plea in connection with the Aug. 13, 2018, death of Joann Baker, 71, on Edgewood Lane near Iron Eagle Drive in Eagle. In court Wednesday, when Magistrate Judge John Hawley asked her why she was pleading guilty, Curtis explained what happened that morning.
She said she’d pulled onto Edgewood Lane and crossed three lanes, checking behind her as she went. Ahead of her, she could see a school bus, she said, and she watched to make sure it didn’t pull in front of her.
“And then I turned to look the other direction and Ms. Baker was there,” Curtis said in court Wednesday. “We made eye contact and then the collision occurred.”
Baker, Curtis remembered, was either in or near a crosswalk. Curtis estimated she was driving between 26 and 30 mph at the time. She stopped her car after she hit Baker, she said.
“I grabbed my phone, got out of the car and was yelling, and couldn’t remember how to call 911,” Curtis said. “I was asking to call 911 and ran to her.”
One of the people behind the nearby school bus was an emergency department nurse, Curtis said in court. The nurse called 911 and performed CPR on Baker.
First responders took Baker to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Police investigated the incident, but it wasn’t until November 2018 that a criminal summons was issued for Curtis. On Wednesday, Hawley accepted her guilty plea, and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 17.