BOISE — Traffic was shut down for about 20 minutes Thursday in part of downtown Boise after a driver evaded police and narrowly missed hitting a pedestrian with a walker, according to the Boise Police Department.
The driver, Dominic Scilipote, 52, of Middleton was booked into the Ada County Jail Thursday afternoon on multiple charges.
Police first noticed him at about 2:20 p.m. speeding and driving recklessly near the intersection of 16th and Cooper streets, according to BDP spokeswoman Haley Williams.
Bike patrol officers signaled for Scilipote to pull over, Williams said in an email, noting that he “indicated he was not going to pull over and continued to drive away recklessly."
At one point, Scilipote drove down an alleyway and almost struck a pedestrian with a walker, according to Williams. The pedestrian later told police he had feared for his life.
Police caught up with Scilipote and performed a traffic stop in the area of 27th and Fairview streets. Police say he continued to defy their commands and additional officers were called to the scene.
Ultimately, Scilipote was booked into jail on suspicion of two felonies, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, as well as three misdemeanors: reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and resisting or obstructing officers. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.