CALDWELL — The Nampa man accused of causing a nine-vehicle pileup Thursday on Interstate 84 had pleaded guilty to drunk driving in another case the day before.
Christian Salgado, 28, of Nampa is charged with felony drunk driving and consuming alcohol while driving.
Idaho State Police say the crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday near Caldwell, when Salgado was driving east in the highway’s westbound lanes and struck an oncoming Toyota Camry.
No one was injured in the ensuing pileup, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Although Salgado was initially charged with misdemeanor drunk driving, prosecutors filed an amended complaint in the case on Friday, charging him with felony drunk driving instead.
A judge set his bond at $500,000. Salgado is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 6.
Salgado’s previous drunk driving case stems from October, when police in Caldwell caught sight of him weaving his car on the road and saw him strike a curb, according to the affidavit of probable cause in the case.
When the officer pulled him over, Salgado had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes. According to an amended criminal complaint in the case, his blood-alcohol content was higher than .20. That case is scheduled for sentencing March 3.