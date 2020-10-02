Immunization campaign “Get Immunized, Idaho” will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Idaho State University-Meridian campus at 1307 E. Central Drive in Meridian in the rear parking lot.
Flu shots will be available to anyone over 6 months of age, and insurers will be billed when applicable, according to a press release. The immunization drive is being organized by a team of parents, community members and experts who hope to boost herd immunity. They say getting vaccinated is especially important as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the Treasure Valley.
“We are in the middle of a pandemic and staying as healthy as possible is more important than ever. The flu is the deadliest vaccine-preventable illness in the U.S., and everyone is at risk,” said Karen Sharpnack, executive director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition, which is co hosting the event. “This clinic is an easy and free way for people to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from the flu. We hope to see a lot of people there.”
Vaccines will be administered by ISU College of Pharmacy students, one of the event’s partners.