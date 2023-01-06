Well Drilling Rig (copy)

Over 5,000 wells were constructed in the state last year, said Eric Boe, a groundwater protection manager with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

 Courtesy of Ada County

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents have a lot of questions about wells and water. A group of Nampa residents hosted a meeting at the Nampa Library on Wednesday morning to get some answers.

Kim Yanecko, a resident who has opposed the development of a subdivision south of Lake Lowell out of concern for water availability, organized the event.

Recommended for you

Load comments