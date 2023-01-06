NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents have a lot of questions about wells and water. A group of Nampa residents hosted a meeting at the Nampa Library on Wednesday morning to get some answers.
Kim Yanecko, a resident who has opposed the development of a subdivision south of Lake Lowell out of concern for water availability, organized the event.
“The goal is to have a good conversation about some of our concerns, see if we can communicate and collaborate and eventually figure out what it is that we need to do going forward,” she said, adding that one possible outcome could be creating a task force focused on water and well issues in the area.
Meeting participants did not decide on a course of action Wednesday.
Over 5,000 wells were constructed in the state last year, said Eric Boe, a groundwater protection manager with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Participants in the meeting included other staff from the Idaho Department of Water Resources; the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality; Canyon County; and Nampa and Star residents, among others. Below are some of the highlights from the conversation.
COMMUNITY WELLS VERSUS DOMESTIC WELLS
A home that gets its household water from a well may have access to either a private well used solely by it – called a domestic well – or a community well or public water system shared by multiple households within a subdivision.
There are a number of differences in the standards and oversight of each kind of well. A subdivision constructing a community well has to apply for water rights, but domestic wells are exempt, said Nick Miller, a regional manager with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Community wells are generally more reliable long term and productivity is higher, Boe said. This could be because a professional engineer and geologist are required to give input on the construction of community wells, he said.
However, that requirement makes community wells more expensive to construct, Boe said. A community well could cost $400,000 to construct, whereas a domestic well may be closer to $40,000, he said.
Wells have minimum construction standards in place to protect the aquifer from waste and contamination, Boe said. But there are a range of ways that domestic wells can be constructed. Drilling a well beyond the minimum standards is going to cost more money up front, Miller said.
He used the example of buying a car. Though a high-quality car may cost a bit more up front, it may last longer, he said.
Yanecko said she feels there is a “deficit” of education to homeowners about well construction and the options available to them.
WELL OVERSIGHT
When a developer wants to construct a community well and apply for their water right, staff at the Idaho Department of Water Resources evaluate the request against what they believe to be a reasonable request for the number of homes it will serve, Miller said. Staff also evaluate whether there is sufficient water to meet the request and whether it will harm others’ access to water, he said.
Not all wells that are constructed are inspected by the Idaho Department of Water Resources staff, Boe said. The department has four regional inspectors, and with 5,000 wells installed last year alone, those inspectors cannot get to all of them, he said. Their goal is to inspect 30% of wells constructed, which he said “is a high goal.”
When regulating something, an agency needs to balance the effort it exerts with the amount of certainty it needs, Miller said. As an example, there is not a police officer on every street corner every day, but there are enough to intervene when needed, he said. Well construction regulation is similar, he said.
“We’ve got a fairly stable well construction community, and they’re well trained, and they have to do continuing education,” he said. “And all the well drillers know all of the inspectors, and all of the inspectors know who is squirrely and who isn’t, and they correct problems when they find them.”
PLANNING FOR A DRIER FUTURE
Part of the conversation centered on aquifer stability and how communities should prepare in light of climate change influencing precipitation patterns.
In one area of southwest Boise, homeowner wells are not yielding the same water they used to, Miller said. That is likely because the area used to be primarily agricultural, and farmers would flood fields. As that water sunk into the ground, it created an artificially high water table, he said. With the land changing to homes, the ground was paved over with impermeable surfaces like houses and asphalt, and not as much water is entering the aquifer. Wells constructed for those homes had no trouble reaching water early on, but may need to be drilled deeper now to find water, he said.
The situation is different south of Lake Lowell, where Yanecko lives, Miller said. A perfect storm of old wells constructed 50 years ago in combination with drought has left some wells unable to reach groundwater, he said. However, data shows that the aquifer is recharging during the fall and winter, and the level of water is stable or rising. One reason it may be stable is that the area is close to Lake Lowell, and some water from there will continue to seep into the aquifer that serves homes in that area, he said.
Harold Nevill, a Canyon County Planning and Zoning commissioner, wondered if there are any practices that could encourage water infiltration. He said he is concerned that climate change could exacerbate drought conditions.
Treasure Valley river water comes from snowpack, which melts into rivers, he said.
“So if we have less, then we’re going to have an even bigger problem,” he said. “Why not get ahead of it and do a little bit of investigation of what’s working out there and start talking about how we get ahead of the problem and recharge now …”
Phoenix, which is even more arid and hotter than the Treasure Valley, runs its irrigation canals year-round, Nevill said, and though it’s not used for irrigation in the winter, some seepage from the canals helps replenish groundwater.
Boe said that running irrigation canals year-round likely would not work here as water would not be able to move quickly enough through the system, and the soil would likely not absorb it as readily.
Canyon County’s comprehensive plan includes some items around aquifer recharge, Miller said. Demand for water is changing as the valley urbanizes, he said.
“So when there isn’t that demand in the valley for the agriculture, there’s still that water supply that we used to use for that that we could now in the future dedicate to things like recharge or other programs to supply those needs,” Miller said. “I think that’s absolutely something that a lot of people are thinking about.”