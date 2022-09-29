Eric Posey defamation lawsuit (copy)

Eric Posey, appearing on stage as Mona Liza Million, performing at Pride in the Park in Coeur d’Alene in June, as seen in this photo from a lawsuit filed Sept. 26 in Kootenai County. Posey has filed a defamation lawsuit against far-right blogger Heather Bushnell, alleging that Bushnell doctored a video of Posey's performance to make it look like he exposed himself.

 Courtesy of complaint filed: Eric Posey v Summer Bushnell

BOISE — A drag performer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a far-right blogger he accuses of releasing a doctored video that falsely made it look as if he had exposed himself to children.

Eric Posey filed the lawsuit Monday in a court in northern Idaho, saying his reputation was damaged and his professional opportunities suffered after Summer Bushnell, who runs a blog called “The Bushnell Report,” released the video and falsely told her social media followers that Posey had committed a felony by exposing himself to children during a Pride event in June.

