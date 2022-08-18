Bailey Fanopoulos

Bailey Fanopoulos was stabbed in November 2021 by Wyatt Cunningham, who was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 15 years in prison.

 KTVB

Originally published Aug. 17 on KTVB.COM.

Nearly 60 people gathered in a Canyon County courtroom Wednesday to see Wyatt Cunningham, a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for stabbing a young woman, sentenced to 15 years in prison.

