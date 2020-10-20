NAMPA — A Halloween event scheduled for Saturday in downtown Nampa was canceled due to weather concerns.
The outside event would show a movie in Lloyd Square at dusk, with food vendors also available, according to a city press release. Saturday is forecasted to have rain and wind gusts exceeding 15 mph, with temperatures around 40 degrees. The movie screen is not recommended for use with wind gusts above 10 mph.
Event planners chose to announce the cancellation today, rather than wait, to allow food vendors the opportunity to make alternate arrangements.
For event questions, please email downtown@cityofnampa.us.