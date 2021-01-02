CALDWELL — The Winter Wonderland holiday lights display and outdoor ice skating rink in downtown Caldwell are festive ways to welcome the new year.
The Winter Wonderland display features more than 1 million lights along Indian Creek and across six blocks. It opened in November and runs through Jan. 10.
"Caldwell goes all out," Idaho Press Outdoors contributor Tom Claycomb wrote this week. "They have the best lighting that I’ve seen since … maybe ever. When you go, plan on taking about an hour to walk through and see it all. I highly recommend going."
Organizers submitted a safety plan to Southwest District Health outlining their social distancing and cleaning procedures meant to keep visitors safe during the pandemic.
The ice-skating ribbon is open daily, weather permitting. Admission, which includes rentals, is $5 for children 5 and under and $10 for ages 6 and up for an hourlong session. Capacity is currently reduced to 150.
The Skate Shoppe is generally open from 12-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 12-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Schedule updates are available at indiancreekplaza.com/ice-skating.
Monday and Tuesday nights in January and February are Skate for a Cause nights, when a portion of ice-skating proceeds between 6 and 8 p.m. will go to support a nonprofit.
The ice-skating ribbon opened in 2018. It offers nearly 9,500 square feet of skating surface in the heart of the Indian Creek Plaza and is among the only skating features of its kind in Idaho, according to Destination Caldwell, which operates the plaza.