Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There’s a famous scene in “Wayne’s World” when Garth reaches into his pocket and pulls out what looks like a folded up Dixie cup and holds it out to Phil, Wayne and Garth’s highly intoxicated friend, and says: “If you’re gonna spew, spew into this.”

But when Nature calls to reverse the order of whatever was ingested into one’s body on, let’s say, a raucous Saturday night of partying (beaucoup alcoholic beverages + too much to eat + more drinks) — an unfolded Dixie cup ain’t gonna cut it. Sometimes you’ve just got to hurl, vomit, blow chunks — spew — and the involuntary action usually comes suddenly without warning.

Street Cleaners

Ray Olvera, with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, empties a garbage can along Broad Street in downtown Boise.
Street Cleaners

Ray Olvera, with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, pulls his Kawasaki Mule utility vehicle onto Broad Street in downtown Boise.

Recommended for you

Load comments