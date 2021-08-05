Originally published Aug. 4 on KTVB.COM.
BOISE — A new park in downtown Boise was dedicated Thursday afternoon to a trailblazing community leader, retired Idaho lawmaker Cherie Buckner-Webb.
Buckner-Webb became the first Black lawmaker to serve in the Idaho Legislature in 2010 and has long time been a major community leader working with several nonprofits over the years.
From a young age, Buckner-Webb has always been a fierce advocate for human rights.
Cherie Buckner-Webb Park is located on West Bannock Street. Buckner-Webb explored it for the first time Wednesday.
“It's so welcoming, and it's right smack dab in the middle of town, people that come for business may see it, people that come to check out the town and it says 'you are welcome,'" Buckner-Webb said. "We've got neighbors from over there and over here, we're all sitting together having a drink, and the children, the children will bring everybody together to swing on the swings. Somebody who had that vision deserves large kudos and it's such a beautiful piece of art, and yet it's so welcoming. It's the epitome of the Boise that I believe in.”
The Buckner-Webb family has called Idaho home for seven generations. During that time, they’ve fought for civil and human rights. When Cherie Buckner-Webb was growing up in Boise, a hate group burned a wooden cross in her yard. Her family was targeted not just because of the color of their skin, but the work the family did as dedicated civil rights activists.
Cherie Buckner-Webb worked to create the Idaho Black History Museum in the historic St. Paul Baptist Church, a place that was once her great-grandfather’s church. Her son, Phillip Thompson, now runs the museum and is visible in the community, continuing the conversations his family started decades ago. He says the first generation of his family would be so honored to have a park with their namesake.
“They came here from Missouri and Oklahoma, and they came here looking for something, better opportunity, you name it, and they would not imagine having something as profound as a park, they were just looking for an ability to thrive and to be allowed to live,” Thompson said.
Thinking back on the legacy of her work that will be forever cemented in Boise history, Buckner-Webb says it’s truly an honor.
“I am so humbled and I'm not playing. I am so humbled by this because there's so many that I have honored and wanted to emulate and support," she said. "I am so unbelievably humbled, that's all I can say."
More from KTVB.COM: