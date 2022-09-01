...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Downtown Boise Association met Wednesday afternoon at Boise Centre to discuss the downtown street cruise.
BOISE – The owner of the Modern Hotel and Bar, in her 18 years of managing the establishment, has become quite familiar with the downtown street cruise.
The cruise is a longtime local tradition, which features people driving laps in loud, high-performance vehicles on the weekends in front of spectators, gatherings, businesses and apartment complexes.
It’s also a menace to people like Elizabeth Tullis, Modern’s owner. She joined other members of the Downtown Boise Association on Wednesday in a conference room at Boise Centre to discuss the adverse impacts the cruise has on their businesses, saying it has gotten progressively worse in recent years.
“It’s been really bad. This summer’s gotten worse than we’ve seen. Last summer it was building and this summer they kind of own it,” said Jeremy Lotz of Delia Dante Gallery. “We leave there expecting Saturday and Sunday just to be a war zone. We get there on Monday, we pick up trash.”
For Tullis, the noise has caused customers to have bad overnight experiences at the hotel, complaining primarily about noise and leaving poor online reviews. She also said there are instances of drugs, alcohol and guns among the street gatherings.
“It’s gotten worse. Continuously. It’s gotten louder, more aggressive, it gets filthy,” Tullis said. “We are just cleaning up day, after day, after day. It gets more damaging, we lose more income.”
Wednesday’s meeting was hosted by the Downtown Boise Association, City Councilmember Holli Woodings and Boise Police Officer Ed Moreno.
Other members of the association complained of similar issues.
Allen Moya, general manager of The Car Park, said the entire cruise, which generally stretches from Fifth to 14th streets to the east and west and Main to Idaho streets to the south and north, has areas of loitering and vandalism.
He said that the signage in his parking lots get damaged and in some cases trucks have pulled down light posts.
“Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of damages,” he said.
He said the area near 14th Street is known as a big hangout spot for spectators, and the parking lot behind Record Exchange, between 11th and 12th streets, is also a problem. Near the old Greyhound bus station has also become an issue, he said. Moya said Car Park has chained off some downtown lots.
“Thus losing potential revenue on a very regular basis,” he said. “But all that does is just move them to another location elsewhere within the downtown area.”
Moreno, who has been with Boise Police since 2002, said that the problems pertaining to the cruise have changed over the years. A longtime Boise tradition, the cruise used to see minors simply breaking curfew. Boise Police would set up a substation on the weekends at city hall, pick up a handful of kids to get them processed, and call their parents.
Now, he said, 18- to 24-year-olds are coming out with different style cars.
“Not the ‘66 Chevelles anymore. Now it’s the 2020 Subaru STI,” he said. “That’s how much it’s evolved.”
When meeting attendee Todd Hurless asked for a greater police presence in the area, Moreno said that’s hard to attain because of staffing issues. Moreno said there are currently 34 openings at the Boise Police Department.
“We can’t hire people fast enough because they’re retiring just as fast,” he said.
Possible solutions
During Wednesday’s meeting, a number of solutions to business owners’ concerns were discussed.
Moreno said that business owners who have a trespass authorization agreement are at an inherent advantage. The agreement allows law enforcement to approach individuals on private property without contacting the property owner, meaning police can move in and address issues quicker.
Boise Police have restricted weekend parking on 14th Street, and that trend could continue. Moreno said that he could increase the hours of restriction and continue regulating parking into the fall and winter months. Currently there is no parking on 12th Street from Friday to Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, parking is restricted near the corner of Main and 11th streets. Moreno said those restrictions prevents “groups from congregating on corners and setting up shop and adding to the criminal element.”
Jenn Hensley, executive director with Downtown Boise Association, said the city could explore increased penalties on tickets and citations for violators.
Hensley added that the city could establish a cruising ordinance.
Cruisers react
Although Wednesday’s meeting was designed for members of the Downtown Boise Association, a small handful of cruise participants showed up.
Zach Neagle condemned those who vandalize city streets and do damage to local establishments. He said, however, that it is not an accurate representation of many in the cruise community.
“I want to relax, enjoy summer nights because it’s one of my favorite times. And I want to go out there and see people enjoying it,” he said. “But I also want to see people being respectful. The littering is horrible. I mean, that’s … I grew up being raised camping and going out and doing lots of stuff outdoors. And we were taught, you leave it cleaner than when you got there.”
Neagle said downtown is the optimal location for cruising. He said other places feature too many residences and doing it on the highway presents greater danger.
Boise Police Officer Cameron Kolos, who was also in attendance, said that 60% to 70% of citations handed out during the cruise are not to residents of Boise. Kolos said that Boise Police hand out a large number of violations to individuals from Fruitland, Payette, Ontario, Mountain Home and Canyon County.