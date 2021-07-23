We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
People walk and wait in line at bars and restaurants on the closed block of Eighth Street between Idaho and Bannock streets in downtown Boise in June 2020.
BOISE — When the Downtown Boise Association posted its survey online two weeks ago, Executive Director Jenn Hensley hoped for 1,000 responses. That number was eclipsed within three days.
As of Friday, there were already more than 2,400 responses. The survey was originally going to close Friday, but the strong interest enticed the association to leave it open through Sunday.
“Our new goal is 3,000,” Hensley said. “We really hope that we hear from a whole bunch of other people over the weekend.”
As the Downtown Boise Association approaches its 35th anniversary in 2022, it’s looking ahead. Using the survey results, the association will form a strategic plan for the next three to five years. The 35-question survey is designed to take about 12 to 15 minutes.
The survey asks respondents how they interact with downtown Boise, what they like and dislike about those experiences and how those experiences could be improved.
“The hope of the survey is it really tells us what people love, what they value about downtown Boise,” Hensley said. “Whether it’s events or businesses or things they can do in the public realm. We’re also really willing to hear what people want. What we’re missing. What things aren’t working for them. We want to hear it.”
Hensley said the results will be reviewed by the Downtown Boise Association project team, a seven-person group that includes a service worker, a board member, a business owner and others. Each of the seven people pushed the survey in each of their circles so Hensley hopes it reaches a wide audience.
While Hensley said listening to feedback “isn’t a one-time thing,” the timing makes sense to her since the organization is starting to plan for the future. During the height of the pandemic, she was busy trying to solve day-to-day issues that businesses encountered. The pandemic opened new opportunities, too, such as expanded patios.
Now as the association has time to think ahead, Hensley wants to make sure it’s collecting opinions from everyone. That means not only people who live or work in downtown Boise, but also people who live elsewhere in the Treasure Valley who may not visit downtown Boise often.
“The work our organization does is not for us,” Hensley said. “It’s for the community. It’s for the business owners. Opening these avenues of communication is so important. We want to reach everyone we can.”