Boise State of the City 2020
Mayor McLean will give her first State of the City address 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. It will be broadcast in partnership with and live on the Boise Metro Chamber’s website, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
2020 ROSE Awards
The ROSE Awards honor employees in the tourism and hospitality industry who positively enhance a visitor’s experience during their stay in the Boise area. The awards cover several categories and are presented to employees who distinguish themselves through enthusiasm and exemplary service. The ceremony will begin virtually 4 p.m. Sept. 28. More information is at boise.org/events/rose-awards/.
The upside of Downtown: New Story Released
Downtown Boise is made from brick, mortar, glass and steel. But it’s built from people. Check out bite-sized stories behind the unique personalities driving Boise’s downtown atmosphere in this collection on Instagram: instagram.com/upside_downtown_boise/.
Grow Downtown: This is YOUR downtown videos
Downtown Boise has partnered up with Shamrock Foods this fall season to highlight the Food and Beverage industry in place of the annual Capitol Table event. The first installment (of four) in this series is called “Safety & Comfort” and is available on Downtown Boise’s Facebook page.
National Small Business Week: Sept. 22-24
For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has celebrated National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. Check out inspirational stories and information for small businesses at sba.gov/national-small-business-week.
Upcoming virtual events for businesses
Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau, Idaho Small Business Development Center, Zion’s Bank Business Resource Center and others are continually working to offer talks and workshops to help the local business community. More information is at idahosbdc.org.
Sunday
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Garden City — RV Show & Sale all day at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Eagle — Import Face-Off begins 8 a.m. at Firebird Raceway, 8551 Highway 16. More information: tickets.thefoat.com/importfaceoff.
Nampa — Flea Market, 9 a.m., Lloyd Square.
Caldwell — Concerts in the Park at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Hagerman — Great kids fun and various art is available this weekend at 1071 E. 2900 S. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
Monday
Nampa — Adult-Fall Coed Recreational Volleyball League at West Middle School Gym
Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest is now open
The Idaho Pocahontas chapter has announced the Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest for 2020-21, according to a press release, with the topic being “The Boston Massacre,” an event marking 250 years that “paved the way to the American Revolution.” This is a national contest for all public and home-schools fifth through eighth grades. All requirements can be obtained from Nancy Baxter, nbaxter@q.com. The deadline for the essays to be received is Dec. 16.