On Nov. 15, Idaho Falls area senior citizens who receive home-delivered meals received a letter from the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens’ Community Center announcing that the Meals on Wheels program would be discontinued on Nov. 30.
After news about the program’s discontinuation got out, local Meals on Wheels representatives began to receive phone calls. United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, Fluor Idaho and multiple individuals offered donations and volunteer time. As of Monday, the Senior Center announced that, with the additional help, it would be able to continue the local Meals on Wheels program for at least a few months longer.
“It’s helped us go at least through the end of the year, if not the winter months, if these donations keep coming,” said Valisa Say, executive director of the senior center Idaho Falls Senior Citizens’ Community Center. “And then I’ll approach (the city of) Ammon again next year and hope we can get a line item on their budget.”
After seeing a post on Facebook about the discontinuation, Christine Wiersema, president and CEO of the local United Way, contacted Say to find out how much the Senior Center needed to continue the program in the short term. Wiersema then spoke to the board of directors at United Way and the organization decided to give $2,000 per month, potentially through this winter.
“Meals on wheels is an incredibly important program,” Wiersema said. “It’s a vulnerable population of seniors and food insecurity is a major issue.”
A combination of rising costs and fewer monetary donations prompted the decision to discontinue the program. Though the city of Ammon has continued to give $1,500 per year as it has for many years, with the rising costs of food, gas and utilities, it was no longer enough.The city of Idaho Falls is among the entities that provide funding for the program.Seniors are not charged for their meals, rather they are asked to donate what they can. Donations from program-members fell from $95,000 in 2009 to $45,000 in 2018, according to Say. At the same time, Meals on Wheels has gone from delivering 31,000 meals in 2007 to 51,000 meals in 2018. That number does not include seniors whose meals are paid for by Medicaid.
“Seniors that can donate, have donated less. Their rent, their food, their medication, is higher, so they have less to donate,” Say said.
Outside donations as dropped as well.
“There are just a lot of nonprofits here in town, and everybody needs help, and we were just getting less and less,” Say said.
The Meals on Wheels delivers between 180 and 215 meals on weekdays and approximately 370 meals on weekends to residents across Bonneville County. The program is important because it allows seniors and disabled adults to stay in their homes, Say said. In addition to providing hot meals approved by registered nutritionists to residents who might not otherwise have access to them, the program also does wellness checks. The driver must physically see each meal recipient. If the driver does not, the driver will then make phone calls to make sure the senior or disabled adult is safe.
However, according to Say, one of the most important aspects of the program is the human interaction received from the driver. Thirty-five percent of Meals on Wheels recipients in Bonneville County do not have family in the area.
“For a lot of them, our driver is the only person they see; they have no family,” Say said. “When you have no one to talk day in and day out, it can be very lonely. They really appreciate that driver coming in every day.”
Say is hoping to get more volunteers as well. Without enough volunteers, Meals on Wheels hires paid drivers to deliver the meals. Volunteers help lessen the costs of paid drivers and allow meals to be delivered more quickly. Three additional volunteers have stepped in since the announcement, though more are always needed, Say said.
More information on the Meals on Wheels program can be found at www.ifsccc.org.