BOISE — It’s a sure sign of spring when Wilder sheep rancher Frank Shirts trails his sheep into the Boise Foothills in mid-April.
The grass is greening up, the flowers are blooming, hikers, runners and mountain bikers are out on the trails, and Shirts’ sheep are beginning their annual migration through the foothills toward the high country.
On Saturday morning, Shirts trailed one band of sheep — about 2,600 ewes and lambs — across Idaho 55 at the Beacon Light Road junction. The sheep will move across the Eagle Bike Park trails and move in an eastward direction toward the Ada County Landfill, the Corrals Trail, Hulls Gulch, and Table Rock areas in the coming days and weeks.
Over time, the sheep will follow the green-up into the high country.
In another week to 10 days, Shirts will bring a second group of sheep into the foothills. Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission officials want to remind recreation users to keep their dogs on leash when they encounter domestic sheep — even if they're on a non-leash trail – so the dogs don't chase vulnerable young lambs or get crosswise with Great Pyrenees guard dogs.
Great Pyrenees guard dogs are a non-lethal method used by ranchers to prevent coyotes, wolves and other predators from preying on domestic sheep. Each band of sheep — approximately 2,400 animals — is normally protected by two guard dogs.
"The coyotes are thick in those foothills," Shirts said. "The guard dogs are our only means of predator control."
If domestic dogs are running free and chasing lambs, the guard dogs will confront the dogs.
"My guard dogs are going to react to that threat," he said. "So it'd be great if people could keep their dogs on leash to avoid any conflicts."
Shirts also recommends that mountain bikers dismount from their bikes when they pass through a group of sheep to prevent a potential conflict with guard dogs. The guard dogs may charge mountain bikers or chase them, if riders pass through at a fast pace, he said.
"If you try to outrun a dog on your bike, the guard dog will think you're trying to play a game with him, and he might chase you," Shirts said. "If you get off your bike and walk, they won't be threatened."
The IRRC has worked together with public agencies like the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and recreation groups on the "Care and Share" campaign, which encourages people to care for public lands and share them respectfully with others.
Gretchen Hyde, executive director of IRRC, said she appreciates that most recreation users in the Boise Foothills give the domestic sheep a wide berth to avoid conflicts during the short period in the spring and fall when the sheep move through.
"We know that the sheep migration can be an inconvenience to recreationists, and we're hoping that the tips we're providing will allow everyone to enjoy their time in the outdoors without conflict," Hyde said.
Some other helpful reminders regarding the sheep migration include:
•If you see horses or mules coming up the trail, pull off to the side of the trail and let the pack stock travel through. Horses and mules can spook easily when confronted by strangers.
•If you want to avoid the sheep and guard dogs, consider using foothills trails where you are not likely to encounter domestic sheep -- trails such as Polecat Gulch, Hillside to the Hollow, Seaman's Gulch, Table Rock, the Eagle Cycle Park and Oregon Trail Reserve near Columbia Village and Surprise Valley.