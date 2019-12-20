BOISE — Two dogs were killed in a Boise house fire that apparently started when the homeowner tried to use the fireplace Thursday night.
No people were injured.
According to a tweet from the Boise Fire Department, firefighters responded at 8:37 p.m. to the 6800 block of Grunder Street in south-central Boise.
Firefighters believe the blaze began after the homeowner tried to start a fire in the fireplace, according to the tweet.
The fire caused heavy damage to the home, but two people inside were not injured.
“Unfortunately, two dogs did not make it,” according to the tweet.
The Boise Burnout Fund, which provides short-term assistance to people who have lost homes to fire, is assisting the residents, as is the Treasure Valley Trauma Intervention Program, according to the tweet.