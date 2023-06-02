KUNA — Brittni Heywood has been drawn to dogs since she was a child growing up on a farm.
“I've always been around dogs and I was the kid that would be in the ditch bank with the dogs playing, and I just kind of gravitated towards them,” Heywood said.
Heywood is now a certified dog trainer and owns a dog behavior and training company called Potential Unleashed. And she’s expanding the company with a unique offering that has been a year in the making — a swimming pool for dogs.
Heywood said she realizes there are a lot of places in the area for dogs to swim, but places like rivers, canals and streams might not be suitable for dogs due to safety — especially if the dog isn’t a strong swimmer to begin with.
“What most people don't realize is how unsafe rivers, creeks, canals and ponds are. So, this kind of came along with, ‘well, how do we fix that? Or how do we change that?’” Heywood said.
Heywood said what also inspired her to undertake this “passion project” was all the health and fitness benefits swimming lends to canines. It puts less pressure on their joints and can help prevent injuries. According to the Potential Unleashed website, swimming can help dogs with many things, including hip and elbow dysplasia, arthritis, obesity and releasing emotional stress. Heywood is passionate about animal fitness, she said it has completely changed the life of her older dog, Diesel.
The Potential Unleashed Pool, or P.U.P., will offer individual swims, assisted swims and group lessons. For assisted swims — which are essentially swimming lessons for dogs — and group lessons, a trainer will work in the pool with the animals. Assisted swims are $75 for 40 minutes and individual swims are $60 for 40 minutes. Heywood said she looks forward to watching owners interact with their dog from the dock.
“I just want people to learn that there's other ways to connect with their dogs and meet their dog's needs,” Heywood said. “I just hope that everybody enjoys it as much as I'm hoping that they're going to.”
The 21-foot by 48-foot soft-sided, above-ground pool has a liner made for dog claws, holds over 30,000 gallons of water and has two sand filtration systems. Heywood said that eventually she wants to expand the dock to allow for dock diving.
The P.U.P. will have its grand opening on Saturday at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The grand opening will feature approximately 20 vendors, a silent auction, and dogs that do well on-leash around other dogs can try the pool for a free 10-minute swim.
Funds raised from the opening will be donated to three local animal rescues: Moonsong Malamute Rescue, Paws Rescue, and Friends Forever Animal Rescue.
“Some people are asking, 'Well why do three?' … Why not do three?” Heywood said. “I know how underfunded they can be. And I know that there's a lot of big rescues that do amazing things, but there's also the little rescues that people don't realize are around.”
She said she hopes to be able to provide the rescues, which heavily rely on foster families to shelter their animals, with increased publicity in addition to the donation from the silent auction.
The P.U.P is located at 2735 E. Kuna Road in Kuna.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.