BOISE — Another COVID-19 surge is taking place in Idaho, doctors said Thursday at a virtual press conference.
In the past few weeks, the positivity rate has doubled in tests conducted by the St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems, which coincides with a doubling in statewide cases.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 49% of Idahoans aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The national figure is 65.8%.
“The surge is driven by the unvaccinated population in the state of Idaho,” Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System, said. “That's the predominant contributor.”
The rising presence of the delta variant of the virus is contributing to the spike, Nemerson said, but there would be a spike regardless of the variant. The more contagious variant is making the spread more intense.
From January to June, 98.7% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were among people who were not fully vaccinated, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Nemerson said all COVID-19 patients in Saint Alphonsus’ intensive care unit are unvaccinated.
During Thursday’s press conference, St. Luke’s chief medical officer, Dr. Jim Souza, raised concerns of rising hospital capacities, which could have a solution.
“Get the vaccine, get the vaccine, get the vaccine,” Souza said.
Souza said 90 of St. Luke’s 99 critical care beds were occupied by patients with various medical conditions on Wednesday. He pointed out that hospital capacity is fickle because it’s constantly changing. But once a hospital approaches its maximum, the situation becomes more dangerous since elective procedures may need to be sacrificed and contingencies may have to go into effect.
Nemerson said non-coronavirus hospitalizations have also increased recently. That’s partially due to people wearing masks less and social distancing less as well as because people who previously put off health needs during the pandemic are returning to hospitals.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases statewide has increased from just below 70 in the final week of June to nearly 150 in mid-July.
“I don't know how to say it. We're very, very concerned,” said Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health.
Nemerson, Souza and Peterman all made the point that vaccines can play a massive role in reducing both hospitalizations and more dangerous effects of the coronavirus. While a fully vaccinated person may pick up the virus, they have a significantly decreased chance of dying as a result. Symptoms might resemble the common cold, Souza said.
As case numbers rise, Peterman said he recommends people wear masks while grocery shopping and out and about regardless of whether someone’s been vaccinated or not.
The doctors also doubled down on their health systems requiring employees to receive the vaccine by the fall. The topic has caused a stir with protests taking place since the announcement two weeks ago.
"We know that the vaccination reduces the possibility of transmitting it to somebody else,” Nemerson said. “Again, it's our sacred trust with our patients and their families and one another to ensure we create the safest environment possible."