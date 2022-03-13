William Dittrich, like most parents, remembers not just the earth-shattering week in March when the NBA shut down, but also how his oldest son’s prom, graduation and lacrosse season were canceled in spring 2020.
But Dittrich, unlike most parents, has been confronted with COVID-19 over and over and over at his job as medical director of St. Luke’s Idaho Pulmonary Associates group.
“We were one of the last states to get a case,” Dittrich said. “Early on…it was very overwhelming in terms of the unknown.”
Dittrich spent a lot of time in the intensive care units. His job got to a point when there were days where every patient in the ICU had COVID-19.
“The sheer volume of just cases we were dealing with, they were heartbreaking,” Dittrich said. “In normal times, any one of them would have been memorable for weeks.”
Normally, there would be debriefs, he said.
In a typical situation, hospital staff would reflect, and talk about how hard the case was. But with COVID-19, these tough cases happened on a daily basis.
“Things like husband and wife both on ventilators, at the same time,” Dittrich said. “A parent and their adult child both dying in the ICU in the same week.”
When COVID vaccines were released, Dittrich got his immediately on Dec. 18, 2020.
“It was a shot of hope,” Dittrich said. “Up until that point there was nothing.”
Health care workers are people too, he said, and they wanted to go to concerts and sporting events and have their kids back in school as well.
It’s disappointing so few people in Idaho are vaccinated, Dittrich added.
“I can’t imagine what the delta (variant) surge would have been like if the vaccines weren’t available,” Dittrich said. “The numbers that still did nearly broke us.”
Two years later, Idaho is not out of the woods with COVID-19.
But Dittrich’s son is a sophomore in college. He loved his first year, which was conducted online.
Now that he is getting a taste of what college is really like in-person, Dittrich said, he loves it even more.
