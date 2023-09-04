NAMPA – There were happy expressions all around at Treasure Valley Subaru on Monday morning, both on the faces of humans and their dogs who participated in the festivities.
The car dealership located in Nampa hosted Dock Dogs over Labor Day weekend, with Monday featuring morning events and finals in the afternoon.
Coined as the world’s premier canine aquatics competition, the three days featured events such as big air long jumping, extreme vertical high jumps and speed retrieve.
Close to 40 dogs competed in the events. Organizers said that there were owners and pups from Georgia and Wisconsin, while many others were in attendance from the Pacific Northwest and immediate region.
“The overall competition has been pretty fun,” said Kevin Gillingham, event manager and announcer with Dock Dogs. “We battled some of the rain yesterday but we’re here to get wet. It’s what we do.”
Stacey Nesting brought her two Labrador retrievers from Monroe, Ore. Nesting said she got into the sport about eight years ago, when a neighbor told her about it.
This is her second year coming to the event at Treasure Valley Subaru, which has hosted similar competitions the past three years.
“It’s always great hanging out with happy dogs and happy people,” she said. “And this brings all of that.”
Samuel Sammons with Treasure Valley Subaru said that while daily attendance can vary depending on the day and time, Saturday’s peak saw about 100 spectators come out at once.
Sammons added that the event brings together the community, dovetailing families and those who have a passion for pets and animals.
“This event provides an opportunity to showcase not only our love for animals but also the people who share that affection,” he said.
Lindsey Berger brought her two children out on Monday. Berger, a Boise resident, said she heard about it via social media.
“It’s very cool to see,” she said.
Maddie Bloom came with her 2-year-old black Lab, Bodhi, to compete during the three-day period.
On Monday, Bodhi was eagerly jumping up and down after leaping in the pool to play fetch.
“He’d probably stand up there and jump around until he had a heart attack if I let him,” she said.
“He loves the water and retrieving. And I think the sport is fun. It’s basically something we can do together.”