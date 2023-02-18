One of the most fun things we get to do at the Idaho Press is highlight success and innovation in our community.
We invite you to help us do that through our Idaho Press Top Workplaces project, which is entering its third year.
Through the initiative — a partnership with national business research firm Energage — local employees will have the opportunity to be surveyed about their employers. We’ll honor the top companies with the highest marks for organizational health in our Idaho Press Top Workplaces publication and fall event.
We are curious to learn more about how local organizations right here in the Treasure Valley have fared over the past year through a myriad of challenges. We look forward to recognizing these organizations as Idaho Press Top Workplaces for 2023.
We felt it was critical to partner with a company that has the experience and expertise to ensure this research is accurate and useful for all our local partners. Energage helps companies turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and provides a platform to recognize employers for a job well done. The company is built on over 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations. We are confident that Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmarking available today.
Last year’s effort was a resounding success, with over 3,500 employees surveyed and 30 organizations recognized for excellence. The top winners were Jacksons Food Stores Inc., Premier Mortgage Resources LLC and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.
This year’s Idaho Press Top Workplaces starts with an open call for nominations. If you believe that you work for one of the Treasure Valley’s Top Workplaces, we want to hear from you.
We are accepting nominations now through March 24 at idahopress.com/nominate. Any organization in the Treasure Valley with 35 or more employees is eligible to participate. Once nominated, eligible companies will be contacted by Energage to begin the survey process, in which employees’ answers will be confidential.
Recipients of the Idaho Press Top Workplaces awards are scheduled to be announced in October.
Have the leaders in your organization stepped up to meet the challenges of the past year? If so, we want to hear about it and celebrate it.
We are looking forward to sharing the results with you later this year. To learn more about this new program please visit the FAQs found at topworkplaces.com/faq/idaho.
