BOISE — Skaters, both young and more experienced, now have a new place to hone their skills in an area of Boise that officials said needs more public recreation opportunities.

City officials all highlighted the much-needed investment in Southwest Boise at the opening of a new skatepark at Molenaar Park on Tuesday morning.

Molenaar Skatepark 8

Skateboarding pioneer Tony Alva in the mini bowl at Molenaar skatepark on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.  
Molenaar Skatepark 1

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

