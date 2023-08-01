...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS...
.Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon
and extend into the evening. Therefore, a red flag warning has
been issued.
In addition, more storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and
evening, leading to another Red Flag Warning for the Southern
Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and the Owyhee Mountains.
And finally, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE
VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND 646...
...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday
evening. The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Skateboarding pioneer Tony Alva in the mini bowl at Molenaar skatepark on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
BOISE — Skaters, both young and more experienced, now have a new place to hone their skills in an area of Boise that officials said needs more public recreation opportunities.
City officials all highlighted the much-needed investment in Southwest Boise at the opening of a new skatepark at Molenaar Park on Tuesday morning.
Mayor Lauren McLean thanked the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, which donated $1 million for the project, the parks department, the neighborhood and city council for “helping us make real a priority we had, which was investing in this neighborhood, in the park, getting it done as quickly as possible.”
“Because when we’re a city for everyone, we make sure there are recreational opportunities for everyone in every part of our city,” she said.
Dozens of skaters dropped in Tuesday morning for the first official rides at the new 15,000-square-foot park — and one of those skaters was a pioneer of the sport, Tony Alva.
Alva glided past the speakers’ podium a number of times, navigating around audio and power cables, during the opening remarks.
However, those who arrived Tuesday morning weren’t exactly the first to break in the new park, according to JKAF Executive Director Roger Quarles, who said that the fence had been broken down as people wanted to use it before its official opening.
"Those are the kind of projects we like to be involved with," Quarles said, "the ones people are begging to get into."
The park was designed by Grindline Skateparks, which also designed and built Rhodes Skatepark, in tandem with the Boise Skateboard Association and local skaters, according to the city.
The park isn’t just for skaters; it's designed with just about any use of wheels in mind. On Tuesday, many people put their scooters and roller skating abilities to the test. Its features — which include rails, ledges, banks, transitional terrain and a mini bowl — are designed mostly for beginner to intermediate skaters.
Isaac Lightfoot, 19, said the park’s mini bowl was perfect for those like his 10-year-old brother Aidan.
“It’s pretty mellow, it’s good for kids like Aidan who aren't really big into huge drops and massive ramps and stuff like that,” Lightfoot said. “It makes it not too hard to skate. … It’s really not intimidating at all.”
It was Aidan’s first time riding a big skatepark, but he’s been riding for about two years. His older brother has been skating since he was about 8 years old.
“I like it,” Aidan said. “It would be better if there wasn't so many people though, but I really like it.”
Their dad moved to the area earlier this year and Isaac moved to a place about 3 minutes from the park on Monday. The brothers said they’re drawn to the sport because of the other people and culture around it.
Aidan said the majority of people he knows are from skating.
Isaac said, “The community is a huge part of what I grew up around, and who I came to be as a person has a huge role to do with growing up skateboarding. It kept me out of trouble, mainly.”