TREASURE VALLEY — Residents of Canyon and Ada counties have been waiting for hours in line at the DMV. That’s not exactly unusual, but the reason it might take a while to get your vehicle registered right now is because of a software update from the Idaho Department of Transportation modernizes its entire system.
Starting in mid-October, ITD rolled out its fourth and largest computer system upgrade yet in attempts to modernize the 40-year-old apparatus. The new system has led to slowed down the process for DMV workers and patrons alike, said Canyon County Assessor Brian Stender.
At the Canyon County DMV, four workers out of the 20-person staff quit because of the stress that the software issue has brought on, Stender said.
It isn’t the first time one of ITD’s computer system modernizations, a process started in 2017, have caused issues in the state’s DMVs. In 2018, there were multiple delays caused by another upgrade rollout, prompting Ada and Canyon County sheriffs to voice frustrations with ITD’s computer system.
Stender said one of the lead workers in Canyon County’s DMV helped nine customers on Friday, and with four of them she had to call ITD to ask for assistance with the software.
ITD is fixing problems as they arise, Stender said, which sometimes makes it difficult because staff may find a workaround one day, but when the problem is fixed they have to figure out how to make it work without the workaround.
“The modernization was necessary, but it was released a little too soon,” Stender said.
In Canyon County, people are waiting up to four hours to get their vehicles registered and their driver’s licenses, while in Ada County what used to take 15 minutes ballooned to an hour and 15 minutes. While wait times are dropping as the system settles into place, the Idaho Press asked people to share their experiences dealing with the overhaul.
Eagle resident Bill Beckes recently went to the Ada County DMV to complete paperwork to register a new vehicle he purchased out of state. It was Oct. 19, a week after the new computer system went online.
“There was a line outside the door of about 25 people. One hour and 55 minutes later I was allowed inside the door where I waited another 30 minutes to complete title paperwork. There was one employee at the door limiting the number of people inside due to COVID restrictions,” Beckes wrote in an email.
After 2.5 hours, Beckes was told a paperwork error would require him to come back another time. When he came back with an appointment on Nov. 6, he was in and out lickety-split.
In Canyon County, Ashley Velasco waited for four hours to get her vehicle registered. She suggests people do their best to take care of their registration online.
“I went to the Canyon County DMV in Caldwell a few weeks ago,” Velasco wrote in an email on Nov. 6. “I got there about 8:45 AM after dropping my kids off at school. The line was already wrapped to the back of the building and into the parking lot. I wanted to go while my kids were in school. I did not have an appointment and it was for vehicle registration. They came out and said the wait time would be about two hours. This was not accurate. It took four hours and I had to have someone get my kids because they only have school three hours.”
The new vehicle registration and titling system has slowed down the process for most Idahoans and is something ITD has been working to ease over the past month, according to ITD public information officer Jillian Garrigues.
“In mid-October ITD implemented the largest phase of the state’s DMV modernization project, moving the vehicle registration and titling system from a 1980s mainframe to an updated computer program. Eight million records were integrated into what’s called a ‘one person, one record’ system. This means each Idahoan will now have one record with both their driver’s license and vehicle registration/title information linked,” Garrigues wrote in an email.
The new system is merging 40 years of data while reconciling errors, discrepancies and duplicated data. This is why the process is taking a longer time than it was before the update. ITD has seen wait times decrease as the system has been online and expects the wait times to continue to drop as county workers become more familiar with the system.