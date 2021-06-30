BOISE — Standard Idaho driver’s license, identification card and instruction permit fees will increase by $5 beginning Thursday. Knowledge test fees will increase by $2.
The fee increases come as a result of House Bill 161, intended to raise money for county sheriffs’ offices and make up administrative costs. Fees hadn’t increased in more than 30 years.
Also going into effect Thursday is a law that driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay child support can petition the court to issue a temporary restricted license. House Bill 96 is supposed to help people secure and maintain employment to meet child support obligations, according to an Idaho Transportation Department press release.
Senate Bill 1102 similarly goes into effect Thursday. As a result, car dealerships can electronically register customers’ vehicles.
Here’s a list of the new fees:
- Class D (3-year) license — under age 18 years — $30
- Class D (3-year) license — age 18 to 21 years — $30
- Class D (1-year) license — age 17 years or age 20 years — $20
- Four-year Class D license — age 21 years and older — $35
- Eight-year Class D license — age 21 to 63 years — $60
- Class D instruction permit or supervised instruction permit — $20
- Duplicate driver’s license or permit issued under section 49-318 Idaho Code — $20
- License classification change (upgrade) — $30
- Endorsement addition — $20
- Knowledge test — $5
- Seasonal driver’s license — $44
- 4-year ID card — $15
- 8-year ID card — $25