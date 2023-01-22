Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Hundreds of marchers clad in brightly colored beanies and cowboy hats, puffer coats and hoodies held up signs declaring “love life, choose life” or “defend life” on Saturday during the annual March For Life, sponsored by Right To Life of Idaho. This year’s march did not go unopposed. Some carried weapons to the march.

Police were prepared for protesters to attend, so the Capitol steps had two sets of barricades, providing a physical barrier between anti-abortion rights marchers and abortion-rights protesters.

