BOISE — Hundreds of marchers clad in brightly colored beanies and cowboy hats, puffer coats and hoodies held up signs declaring “love life, choose life” or “defend life” on Saturday during the annual March For Life, sponsored by Right To Life of Idaho. This year’s march did not go unopposed. Some carried weapons to the march.
Police were prepared for protesters to attend, so the Capitol steps had two sets of barricades, providing a physical barrier between anti-abortion rights marchers and abortion-rights protesters.
At 1 p.m., the march down Capitol Boulevard began, led by a little girl clutching a baby-sized casket in her arms. Some marchers came with organizations like Stanton International or Lutherans for Life, others alone or with their families. Mothers marched with children slung on their backs, pushing strollers and holding little hands as cold nipped at their noses. Lutherans sang hymns as they walked.
Since Roe V. Wade was overturned, the March For Life is in celebration rather than protest, President of Right to Life of Idaho Jason Herring said.
But some marchers didn’t acknowledge the recent ruling.
“We’re here to stop the murder of unborn children,” Jack Fields said.
Tish Fields said she came to the march because she wants people to understand the true horrors of abortion.
“We want to make abortion unthinkable,” she said. “We believe in the dignity of life.”
Religion guided Michael and Sheryl Seals to March For Life. They’ve been attending the march annually for many years.
“We believe God created all life,” Michael Seals said.
They brought their two young granddaughters, Miriam and Grace, to the march with them to “help them understand things that are going on in the world.” This is Miriam’s third march.
“I told them we’re walking to save the babies,” Sheryl Seals said.
Sheryl Seals wore a purple sash, which is part of Stanton Health Care, an international organization based in Meridian that provides women with free ultrasounds and pregnancy tests and other resources.
The Seals were at the Capitol six months ago, when Roe was initially overturned.
“At that time there were 200 protesters,” Michael Seals said. “It was pretty ugly ... Lots of verbal stuff. They shouted the whole time while our speakers were trying to speak.”
Sure enough, a couple minutes into the speeches on the Capitol stairs, a group of protesters rounded the corner chanting “my body my choice” and “we won’t go back.” The group was small in number, but they could be heard over the various pro-life speakers, who had microphones.
Among them was 29-year-old Kristen Hlavinka, who came in protest of the overturning of Roe V. Wade.
“This just shows that there is opposition,” Hlavinka said. “Showing more than one belief is important.”
This is the first year the Seals have seen so many abortion rights protesters at this march.
“People feel very strongly on both sides of this issue. And I don’t actually doubt the sincerity of people,” Megan Wold, the keynote speaker at the march, said. “Whether they’re people who feel strongly that life unborn life should be protected or those who feel very strongly about the rights of women to make their own choices.”
Wold, and other speakers at the march, spoke about the protesters on the other side of the barriers.
“Please join me in a moment of prayer for the protesters, who while exercising their First Amendment rights, are fundamentally mistaken about life and we pray for them, too,” Wold said at the march.
At 15-years-old, Macie De Bie came to the march with her brothers and parents. Like many other marchers, religion has molded De Bie’s pro-life beliefs. Valley Life Church and her parents taught De Bie that abortion is wrong, she said, but she was surprised with the number of people who agree with her.
“I didn’t realize this many people were for ending abortion,” De Bie said.
Her beliefs on abortion were formed in middle school, De Bie said. After doing a little digging into the issue, she found many resources supporting pregnant women in the valley.
“It’s really cool we have so many resources,” she said.
This year’s celebratory march also stands as a commitment and dedication to defend life, Herring said.
“I feel very much like we’re walking in history,” Herring said. “It’s a legacy for life and for justice that we’re making and passing on to future generations.”
Herring is supported by his grandmother’s legacy, he said. In 1983, she founded the Coastal Pregnancy Care Center for women who were “abortion minded” and “abortion vulnerable,” providing them with a place of support and resources.
“Pregnancy resource centers outnumber abortion clinics over four to one in the United States, and that has had a very powerful effect in turning hearts and minds,” Herring said.