BOISE — Caldwell Sen. Jim Rice’s complex proposal to limit local government budgets in an effort to stem property taxes drew overwhelming opposition from mayors, fire officials, and others representing local governments and districts across the state at a public hearing, but a Senate panel passed it anyway on a 6-3 vote.
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, cast one of the “no” votes in the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee late Thursday, which Rice chairs. “I know Sen. Rice has put hours into it,” Lakey said. “I’ve also gotten a lot of input from citizens in my district and those that have concerns with this approach. … If there’s that many folks that have a concern with this formula, that’s a red flag telling me we’re not there yet.”
Local officials from across the state said the bill, SB 1108, would hamstring fast-growing communities and prevent growth from paying for itself.
The bill limits local government budgets to recognizing 50% of new construction in their property tax budgets each year and 75% of annexation, rather than 100% of both, as under current law. It also makes a series of other changes.
Rice said of his bill, “It’s a small haircut on budgets, it’s not the scalping that the citizens are getting right now.” He also said he doesn’t believe rising property values have anything to do with rising taxes.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said she had to “respectfully disagree.” She said, “I think we all agree we need to get taxes down, but the assessed values have gone up incredibly.” She noted the impact on homeowners as home values have risen since the Legislature capped the homeowner’s exemption in 2016. “I have property that’s increased 45%, and I’m shocked at that,” she said. “The city budget is really not affecting it that much. The city of Nampa did not take a 3% increase.”
Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, who also voted against the bill, said, “I do not think that this will provide property tax relief that we want to see. … We need to have an opportunity to discuss all those other solutions and I think we need to do it in a way that is a little bit more collaborative,” working together with local elected officials.
Among the senators on the panel backing the bill were Regina Bayer, R-Meridian; and C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; along with Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg; Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene; and Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens. Joining the "no" votes was Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello.
Grow said, “There is a need to give a little relief. This may not give much tax relief, but it will slow the rate of increasing property taxes that we’ve had the last couple of years.”
Rabe said in her district, residential property is now bearing three-quarters of the property tax burden because home values have grown so much faster than values for other types of property. “I’m still not seeing how this bill will actually address the shift and provide the amount of residential tax relief that we need,” she said. She said she is concerned that the bill would disincentivize growth and “exacerbate our existing housing crisis.”
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said, "We are seeing a shift. You can't argue there's a shift. ... It’s a transfer, that’s what your taxpayers are complaining about, is a transfer of taxes. … In the end, this does not address the underlying issues, this bill.”
Of the two dozen people who testified on the bill, the only support came from Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Russ Hendricks, lobbyist for the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.
Seth Grigg of the Idaho Association of Counties said his legislative committee is still reviewing the bill and doesn’t yet have a position on it. He called it “a far more fair bill than a couple of the others” that preceded it; this is the third version Rice has introduced this session. But he also noted problems with the bill, including one for which Rice said he planned to run a "trailer" bill to follow up if SB 1108 passes.
Kelly Packer, executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities, said the group supports residential property tax relief, and opposes SB 1108. She called for removing the 2016 cap from the homeowner's exemption and re-indexing it, and said she was sorry she voted for that change in 2016 when she was in the Legislature. "In fact, it's one thing I would like to publicly apologize for," she said. She also called for increasing the circuit breaker tax break for low-income seniors and taking other steps to relieve Idaho property taxpayers, rather than passing SB 1108.
Miguel Legarreta of the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho didn't take a position on the bill, but shared calculations estimating that in Ada County, between all the different taxing districts, the bill would lower property tax collections next year by about 2%.
Doug Racine, finance director for the city of Nampa, estimated that if SB 1108 had been on the books since 2015, his city would have lost $1.68 million of its budget and "nearly 21 public safety staff we would not have been able to employ, had this been in place from 2015 to the present."
Bayer said, “I’m not convinced that this is enough, we need more.”
Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said, “I don’t think it’s perfect and I don’t think it’ll be the final product down the road, there’s probably some additional tweaking that we’ll have to do, but I think it’s a step in the right direction. … It looks like it’s a good way to go.”
The bill now moves to the full Senate. To become law, it’d have to pass both the Senate and House and receive the governor’s signature.