Nick Swayne

Dr. Nick Swayne, North Idaho College president, attends a North Idaho College Board of Trustee meeting at the Coeur d’Alene college, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


North Idaho College has until Friday to finish a report showing why it should remain accredited.

“We have one chance on the March 31 letter, one chance to get it right,” NIC President Nick Swayne said at a board meeting Wednesday night.

Originally published March 21 in the Spokesman-Review.

Recommended for you

Load comments