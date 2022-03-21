BOISE — A divided Idaho House on Monday gave final passage to legislation providing $1,000 bonuses to every Idaho teacher this year, over objections from a Nampa representative who said the move isn't a "good investment."
The bill, SB 1404, earlier passed the Senate, 28-5, with five Republicans voting “no.” In the House vote on Monday, all 24 “no” votes came from House Republicans; it passed 45-24.
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, told the House, “I appreciate our teachers. My biggest concern with this is that we’re spending ARPA funds, which is supposed to be the funds that we’re investing in our future, right? And we're giving one-time bonuses to teachers for work they’ve already done.”
Adams, who is running for the Idaho Senate, said, “We’ve done a lot for teachers this year. I’m proud of that. I’m proud of the work that we’ve done on these issues. So I don’t think this is a good investment. So I’m going to be a ‘no.’”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, also spoke against the bill, objecting that administrators, too, would get the $1,000 bonuses.
According to the bill, $23.1 million would go to $1,000 bonuses for Idaho teachers; $12.1 million for classified staff in Idaho schools, such as janitors and cafeteria workers; and $1.5 million for administrators. The $36.7 million is slated to come from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Fund money that was allocated to Idaho.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, the House sponsor of the supplemental appropriation bill — which would allow the funds to be paid out during the current budget year — said, “I think this is just a good way to show our appreciation over some extra hard work that was done over the past year.”
SB 1404 now goes to Gov. Brad Little. If he signs the bill into law, the bonuses could be paid right away.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.