CANYON COUNTY — A two-year freeze on H-2A worker wages, which was set to take effect Dec. 21, was halted the day before Christmas Eve, following a preliminary injunction issued by federal court in the United Farm Workers lawsuit.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, on Dec. 23, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California issued an order in the United Farm Workers lawsuit requiring the Department of Labor to halt its implementation of the new rule to freeze wages for H-2A guest workers.
In its lawsuit, the United Farm Workers said the rule keeps wages low for foreign guest workers and claimed it will also cause U.S. farmworkers’ wages to stagnate in the future.
The rule change would have frozen H-2A worker wages for two years at the 2019 pay scale. That wage is $13.62 an hour in Idaho, where more than 4,000 H-2A workers are employed.
The H-2A temporary agriculture workers program was established by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for farmers to bring in workers from outside the U.S. to fill agriculture jobs that would not otherwise be filled by U.S. workers.
The new rule would also change the Adverse Effect Wage Rate, the system used to determine the H-2A worker wages each year, for jobs that are not traditional agriculture jobs, but are defined as agriculture jobs for the purposes of the H-2A program.
The new rule says non-traditional agriculture jobs, such as construction, are part of a separate wage rate. These wages will likely be “substantially higher” than traditional agriculture wages, Joel Anderson, executive director of the Snake River Farmers Association, previously told the Idaho Press.
According to Courthouse News Service, the judge in the United Farmworker case, U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd, blocked the rule because the Department of Labor could not justify its desire to freeze wages at below-market rate. The judge found that the department did not adequately study whether the rule would cause stagnation.