In District 19, Republican Blair Moss is running against Democrat Melissa Wintrow for state senator.
Although District 19 includes most of the North End neighborhood in Boise, a heavily Democratic area, Moss has outraised Wintrow by over $1,000 since May 17, the day of the primary, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s website.
Moss has raised $20,753, including a $350 loan from herself, and Wintrow has raised $18,995, as of Friday afternoon.
The Idaho Press reached out to both candidates to ask them the same questions. However, Moss declined to be interviewed.
Moss
Moss graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, according to her website. She attended high school in Palm Desert, California, according to her LinkedIn.
Her LinkedIn said she is the CEO and Executive Director of Desert Scholarship Foundation.
Moss said on her website she is running for office “to secure the blessings, freedom, innocence and success of our children.”
“They are the future of our community,” she wrote. “They deserve the best. It is time we give them all the best we have to give.”
Her top three issues are freedom and returning power to the people, less government including cutting government regulations and combating federal overreach and school choice, according to the Idaho GOP website.
“Government does not know best,” she wrote on her website. “Nothing stifles economic growth faster than more taxes and a bigger government.”
Moss posted her interpretation of some myths versus realities pertaining to Roe v. Wade, along with information on Idaho’s trigger law on her campaign’s Instagram stories. For example, she wrote that one myth going around is that the decision had made birth control inaccessible, which is false, she said.
"Birth control is widely available in all 50 states," Moss said.
She wrote it was important for people to understand what the Supreme Court decision meant.
On another instagram story, Moss asked voters to choose freedom, conservative Idaho values, common sense leadership and putting Idaho first.
Wintrow
Wintrow is currently serving in the legislature and finishing her first term. She worked on legislation that allowed Idaho homeowners to nullify racially restrictive language in their property deed or covenants.
Wintrow is originally from Ohio. She went to Miami University in Ohio and then to the University of Georgia.
She moved to Idaho permanently in the late 1990s with her husband after he got a job.
She said she was running because she loves the community.
“My mother taught me, stand up and help people who need help and make the world a better place,” Wintrow said. “That’s why I stay doing it.”
She said the biggest issues facing the state include extremism, housing and property taxes, and the workforce shortage. She also said the state needs to make growth pay for itself.
When it comes to abortion, she said everyone has the right to believe what they want, but that people are incorporating religious beliefs into law.
“That’s inappropriate,” she said. “This country was founded on the principle of separation of church and state.”
For Wintrow, the ideal role of government is to ensure that everyone has access to the opportunity to succeed.
“Government should not be about ruling people’s individual lives,” she said. “We have to balance community responsibility and personal rights.”
Wintrow said she reflects the majority values of her district.
“I value education and learning. I value inclusion,” Wintrow said. “I think everybody deserves the opportunity to be who they are and want to be without persecution.”
