NAMPA — Jeff Cornilles, Sebastian Griffin, and Machele Hamilton are competing for District 12 representative, Seat A.
District 12 encompasses a section of Nampa bounded roughly by Interstate 84, Garrity Boulevard, 11th Avenue South, 12 Avenue Road, West Greenhurst Road, and Karcher Road.
No candidates from other parties are running for the seat, meaning whoever who wins the primary wins the seat.
A BUSINESSMAN, AN ASPIRING LAWYER, AND A BUSINESSWOMAN
All three candidates for the seat grew up in Canyon County.
Jeff Cornilles works for Cornilles Financial Services in Nampa. Cornilles ran against Sandi Levi to fill the Nampa City Council’s fourth seat in 2019 but was unsuccessful. When Councilman Rick Hogaboam vacated the council’s third seat, Cornilles applied to fill it, but Jean Mutchie was appointed instead. When Mutchie announced she would not seek reelection in 2021, Cornilles ran against Natalie Jangula, who won.
Cornilles wants to represent District 12 because he feels strongly about representing his community, which he believes has reached a crossroads.
“I think it's coming from the federal government and overreach. I think it’s coming from a far-right faction that thinks they’re more Republican than the people that grew up here and have made this state an amazing place to live, work, and play,” Cornilles said. “And I want to stand up and tell them, ‘No. You don’t know what’s best for Idaho.’”
It will take leadership and “business-minded people with experience” to stand up to those groups, he said.
Cornilles’s experience includes involvement with the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs, and contributions to the Nampa Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army, he said. He attends school board meetings and has been on charter school boards. After his unsuccessful bid for the third city council seat, he applied and was selected to be on the city’s impact fee committee, he said.
Sebastian Griffin currently works in marketing and consulting for Astegos, a Boise-based nonprofit, and is studying to become a lawyer. After the seat was created this year through redistricting, Griffin and his wife prayed about whether he should run and decided it was the right time, he said.
One of Griffin’s passions is education, he said.
“I really believe our education system is on the right track and doing great things … we need to continue leading the way for opportunities to not only help us and our students, but to help our economy and our businesses,” Griffin said.
Griffin has also served as the youth chairman for the Canyon County Republican Central Committee.
Machele Hamilton owns her own painting and remodeling business, she said. She has held roles in the state Republican Party, including as a precinct committeeman, district chairman for District 12, Canyon County chairman, and is currently the state vice chairman. She has worked as a Senate attaché, and is also the director of communications for Idaho lieutenant governor, she said.
“I have a very varied past involved with all kinds of things in the community and it does seem like a natural progression,” Hamilton said of her decision to run.
Hamilton also wrote as a columnist for the Idaho Press, writing about current affairs.
CORNILLES’S PRIORITIES HIGHLIGHTS: TAXES, PUBLIC LANDS
The state needs to work with cities and counties to address growth because those entities have the most impact on their local growth, Cornilles said. For example, a city might impose impact fees or place a moratorium on growth, he said. If elected, he would work to fix House Bill 389, which took aim at growth and property taxes across the state.
“I would like to see that bill — that was pushed through way too quickly — amended so that it doesn’t harm these cities and counties from building out their infrastructure without the local taxpayers involved,” he said.
He would also like to see an increase to the homeowner’s exemption, he said.
Regarding public lands, Cornilles subscribes to the mantra of “keeping public lands in public hands,” he said. Part of what makes Idaho a great state is the recreation opportunities of its open spaces, which are often owned by the state or federal government, he said. He believes that federal lands should not be sold for profit. At the same time, he thinks the federal government should learn from state management of public lands, including allowing grazing access for farmers to help mitigate wildfire risk, he said.
If elected, Cornilles plans to utilize his networks of connections he has developed from having lived and worked in Nampa for over 30 years.
“I have lots of relationships in this city and I will use those to get feedback on legislation,” he said.
GRIFFIN PRIORITIES HIGHLIGHTS: EDUCATION
In 2019, when Griffin was a senior in high school, he co-authored Senate Bill 1060, which provides flexibility in graduation standards requirements to assist students in pursuing career pathways that may not require a college degree, he said. If a student passes the SAT or ACT and demonstrates college and career readiness, they can tailor their education to focus on what they need to work in their chosen field, such as leaving school to pursue college as a sophomore, or staying in school and focusing on welding or other career and technical education, he said.
Griffin has spent some time as a substitute teacher in the Nampa School District and feels strongly about supporting teachers and parents. He expressed concern about polarizing views that pit teachers and parents against one another.
“We can support our parents and our parents can have a voice as well as bringing together our teachers to say, ‘we’re here to uplift you,'” he said. Griffin said he has attended school board meetings for years, and also makes a point to meet with the mayor and city council members regularly. He has also met with the Canyon County assessor to learn more about potential changes to tax policy, he said.
Griffin, 21, said he has fielded many questions from people about whether he is old enough to take on the role of representative. He sees his age as an asset.
“We need people that are going to be around serving the community for the long haul, making decisions that are not only going to affect me or affect my kids, or my grandkids, but I’ll be around to see the effects of that,” Griffin said. “I’ll be around to correct my errors, and I’ll be around to advance where we need advancement.”
HAMILTON PRIORITIES HIGHLIGHTS: EDUCATION, PROPERTY TAXES, STATE SOVEREIGNTY
Hamilton wants to tackle issues affecting schools.
“I don’t want people to feel that I’m attacking teachers in any way, but I do feel that we have created a gigantic bureaucracy that no longer functions well with our schools, and we need to address it,” she said.
Hamilton thinks competition could be an important driving force to improving schools. She has supported school choice and is in favor of tax dollars following a student wherever their parent chooses to send them, even to private school, she said, though she added that it is "up for debate” whether Idaho’s Constitution would allow that.
“I do believe that kids that are sent to private schools and the parents pay thousands of dollars in tuition, and yet they’re still paying for the public school system," Hamilton said. She does not think it will "ruin public schools" to have tax dollars go to private schools, she said.
Hamilton is also concerned about businesses that don’t pay property taxes, saying it “increases levels for the rest of us.” She wonders how mom-and-pop shops feel about paying higher shares of property taxes than a new company moving in from out-of-state, lured there by tax incentives, she said.
Hamilton also expressed a desire to see lawmakers take a stand for state sovereignty by refusing to take federal funding.
“I really feel that all of our minerals, our gems, everything within the state is ours,” and one way to protect sovereignty is to elect strong leadership that does not take federal funding, she said.
When asked how her values and priorities align with the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s, Hamilton said that the foundation’s values represent “a certain view of conservative values” and it’s possible that the way someone votes is just a reflection of their personal values, she said.
“I always think, ‘I have no idea how IFF would score something in reference to my vote,' and yet, my vote could still match what they say, without any interference or whatever you want to call it from them,” Hamilton said, adding that just because someone has the same conservative values as an organization does not mean they are being manipulated by them.
Hamilton said she has had a good life in Canyon County and wants the same for her grandchildren.
“I want Idaho to be that truly shining city on the hill that everyone who moves here thinks it is,” she said.
VARIATION IN FUNDRAISING
The amount of money each candidate has fundraised, the number of donors, and the types of donors varies.
Cornilles has received three donations totaling $2,200, including one donation from himself, one from a “Jerry Cornilles,” and one from Idaho Power for $1,000.
Griffin has received 70 donations totaling $17,139, including a loan from himself.
Hamilton has received 23 donations totaling $7,905, including one donation from herself, $1,000 from NW Building Development LLC, which lists a Portland, Oregon, address, and $1,000 from Apple Lucy’s Bakery.