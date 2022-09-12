Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — With the spring primary in the past, Chris Allgood, a Republican, and Marisela Pesina, a Democrat, are in the running to be the next District 11, House Seat B representative.

The district’s boundaries fall largely in Caldwell, and is bounded roughly by Highway 44 and Marble Front Road to the north; Farmway Road to the west; Middleton Road, South Kcid Road, and Interstate 84 to the east; and Highway 55 and Homedale Road to the south.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments