BOISE — Late Friday, the Idaho House once again killed the budget for the Idaho Commission for Libraries, dashing hopes to wrap up Idaho’s legislative session for the year.
The budget bill failed on a 29-36 vote. A new version just $100 different was introduced in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee after 8:30 p.m., and the House and Senate planned to vote on it Friday night, according to House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, but not to adjourn sine die.
Moyle said the hoped-for plan, as the evening wore on, was to "finish and recess for five days."
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, presented the fourth version of the Commission for Libraries budget to the House; the House killed the third version on a 33-36 vote on Thursday, after GOP representatives led by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, argued librarians made the budget “unfundable” by expressing opposition to HB 666, an earlier House bill that sought to criminalize librarians if minors check out harmful materials.
The first two versions of the Commission for Libraries budget were pulled back before they were voted on, amid concerns among House Republicans about “smut” in Idaho libraries.
The newly defeated budget bill, HB 826, slashed $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for grants for technology projects in Idaho libraries, in addition to removing $307,000 in state funding for e-books and digital titles for Idaho K-12 schools, which also had been removed in the previous two versions of the budget, including the one the House defeated.
That budget bill also included intent language ordering the commission to comply with state laws regarding obscene materials and minors.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, debated against HB 826. “I don’t really consider this $3.5 million to be necessarily a cut. I consider it to be a fine leveled for some of what we heard on (HB) 824 (the previous, defeated version), a fine for opposing the will of the body," he said. "And I would urge the finance committee to put that money back in this budget. For that reason, I will be voting no.”
Nash, in his closing debate, said, “Before you is the fiscal year 2023 appropriation for the Commission for Libraries — take it or leave it.”
The House then rejected the bill. That meant the Legislature couldn’t adjourn for the year on Friday as planned; lawmakers can’t wrap up their session without setting a balanced budget for the state. The Senate waited for hours Friday for the House to take up the budget bill, and as a result was still in session well after 8:30 p.m.
Before the House vote, Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, the House sponsor of HB 824, the earlier defeated budget bill, told the Idaho Press she was opposed to HB 826 because of the cuts. “I don’t think they should be punished by removing funding unrelated to the policy problem,” she said, impacting “key infrastructure funding to improve internet access, especially in rural Idaho libraries.”
On Friday afternoon, there were several long delays in both the House and Senate as leaders sought to negotiate some solution in a separate bill. Then, the House Ways and Means Committee convened and introduced a House resolution authorizing House leadership to appoint a "House Working Group for Protecting Idaho Children from Material Harmful to Minors in Libraries."
The resolution also includes a long list of "whereas" clauses with strongly worded statements about the importance of protecting minors from inappropriate material.
Shortly after the resolution was introduced, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said he didn’t know if that would resolve the issue. He said there were discussions with the Senate, but the two houses didn't agree on a "path forward."
The resolution drew much debate in the full House, but passed, 57-7. During the debate, Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, the resolution’s lead sponsor, said, “We have an opportunity here to shine further light on this issue, to continue in the next nine months of focusing on making sure our kids are safe in the libraries, that the materials that are clearly illegal for them to have in their possession and access to in our libraries, that that problem is going to be fully addressed.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, debated against the resolution, saying, “The matter needs resolution, and it needs it immediately, not a year from now.” He said librarians’ opposition to HB 666 showed him “they are more concerned about the well-being of librarians and their careers than they are about the welfare of children.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, read at length from state law about sexual acts and specific nude body parts that are considered obscene, prompting Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, to interrupt and ask that the House’s pages, who are high school students, be allowed to leave the chamber. “They’re not elected officials — they don’t have to sit here and listen to this,” he said.
House Speaker Scott Bedke asked the pages to step out of the chamber.
Scott continued, saying, “I want people to know how serious this is. … This material is in front of little kids at the libraries, 3-year-olds, 5-year-olds reaching for books, the actual pictures.”
Books that House members object to were passed around the House floor in a “super-secret folder” during the debate on HB 666; they mostly were books in the adult section of libraries, the Idaho Press previously reported, along with a couple of teen memoirs and coming-of-age novels with LGBTQ themes. There also was a youth sex education book called "It's Perfectly Normal" that is made available to children over age 10.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, noted that the Idaho Code from which Scott was reading is housed in the reference section of the library, “which is not near the children’s section.” He asked Scott if she thought Idaho Code books should be “banned from the library.”
“I don’t think we have 5- or 6-year-olds reading Idaho Code,” Scott responded. “If we do, I’d be a little bit surprised.”
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said, “If 3-year-olds and 5-year-olds are going into libraries in Idaho and getting their hands on these materials, parents are failing in ways that no legislature can fix.”
When the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee convened Friday morning to set the new Commission for Libraries budget that became HB 826, Nate tried to make a substitute motion to also cut another $1.5 million from the agency’s budget. It failed for lack of a second; his ally on JFAC, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, missed the meeting.
The budget motion, which is a 10.5% cut in total funding for the commission next year, then passed on a 12-7 vote. The Idaho Commission for Libraries provides services to libraries across the state, but doesn’t operate libraries itself.
In other legislative developments on Friday:
SENATE KILLS BILL ON STAR-MIDDLETON DISPUTE
After much debate, the Senate killed HB 635 on city annexations on a 12-19 vote, after Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said it would advantage one side in a current pending lawsuit between the cities of Star and Middleton. “This is bigger than Middleton and Star, but it is what you’re hearing the most about because there is pending litigation, and this legislation directly impacts that,” he told the Senate.
Lakey, who said he’s practiced land use law for 30 years and has represented both cities, said, “I would say that the vast majority of cities and counties in the state get along just fine under the current statute.” Meridian and Kuna had an issue a few years ago, he said; “We told them no, go figure it out, we’re not going to pass legislation.”
“We have two mayors that are essentially trying to do what they think is best for their jurisdictions,” Lakey told the Senate. “What we need to do here is get both sides to sit down and work together … before we pass legislation.”
The bill was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle.
SENATE REJECTS CONFIRMATION
The Senate has refused to confirm an appointee to the Idaho Judicial Council, a rare move, on an 8-22 vote, after Sens. Abby Lee and Jim Rice argued that the already-serving council member, former Idaho State Bar president Michelle Points, shouldn’t be confirmed because the Senate has just passed legislation that would change the selection process for the Judicial Council. That bill is awaiting action by the governor.
“We passed a bill that now allows for four members from the Bar, to open this up to allow for more diverse views,” Lee, R-Fruitand, told the Senate. “And I think confirming this at this point just keeps this narrow band. I have no concerns with Ms. Points’ background, with her qualifications,” which Lee called “stellar.”
“I do have an issue with either the real or the perceived framing of the Bar Commission sending the same people to this council,” Lee said. “I really think, good senators, we need to take our opportunity in the Senate to vet these things and to sometimes say, ‘This one isn’t the right fit.’"
Lee said she recognized that the law hasn’t changed yet, so rejecting this nominee would just result in another appointment under the current process. “Under the current rules, tomorrow the Bar will appoint someone,” she said. But she urged the Senate to reject the appointment.
Rice, R-Caldwell, said, “I also oppose this confirmation, but not because of particular qualifications or questions about those, but because it would lock in a non-conforming member of the Judicial Council when we have just voted to change that.”
Currently, the Idaho State Bar nominates three members for the council. Under the bill, HB 782, the Bar would nominate four members, but it would submit three candidates for each of the four seats, each from a specific designated practice area, to the governor and the governor would make the appointments. If signed, the bill wouldn’t take effect until July 1, so that new process wouldn’t start until then.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, an attorney and the sponsor of the confirmation, said, “The next appointment will be under the current law, if Ms. Points is not confirmed, as the good senator pointed out, so this is not about the process. … No confirmation of Ms. Points means that her successor will be appointed in the exact same way. What we have not heard today is any concern over her qualifications for this position.”
The Senate Judiciary Committee had earlier approved the confirmation on a 5-4 vote, sending it to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.”