BOISE — Voters are concerned about voting during a pandemic, and elections officials are saying rumors and conflicting information about the voting process on social media are adding fuel to those anxieties. But after experiencing the disinformation campaigns of 2016, Idaho's secretary of state, county clerks and Boise State University researchers are working to ensure voters get the right information.
Officials and researchers are working on ways to keep accurate information in front of voters and help them avoid rumors.
Chelsea Carattini, Ada County Clerk's Office spokeswoman, said voters are asking questions about the voting process that are driven by the national conversation.
"It's kind of like whack-a-mole," Carattini said. "People will see what's going on in other states, then the rumor mill gets going and people panic because it's something they have heard or seen elsewhere."
Reading this from MI makes me want to know what to do in Idaho, as I can TOTALLY see it happening. So, @AdaElections, @AdaCoSheriff & @ISPHeadquarters -- if people show up to polls with weapons to intimidate, what is the procedure to take, either by voters or pollworkers? #VOTE https://t.co/eYJYt9jKQl— Bix 😷 #VOTE (@danbixby) October 26, 2020
Voters are concerned about the speed of the Postal Service, where their ballot is in the voting process, where they can vote early or are checking to see if Ada County has received and validated their mail-in ballot. Others are asking where they can request a new ballot because they used a Sharpie instead of a blue or black pen, or why their ballot was declared "invalid" in the first place.
The Idaho Press requested messages sent to the elections@adacounty.id.gov email address from Oct. 1-19, and found much of what the public has sent to the communications specialists in the clerk's office are process questions, including:
- "Can you please let me know when the ballot was mailed and when I should expect to receive it?" (Voters can also go to idahovotes.gov and click the "Check Your Voter Record Tool" button on the home page.)
- "I know I've changed my signature over the years. Is there a way for me to look into what signature will be used to verify the accuracy of how I sign my ballot?"
- "I broke the wrist of my writing hand just before receiving my absentee ballot. I can't sign my name to make it look like the one on my record. What should I do to make sure that my absentee ballot is counted?"
"We get a lot of emails and phone calls, and we do watch for trends," Carattini said.
County Clerk Phil McGrane at a September town hall said officials are trained to recognize signatures, but very few votes were actually rejected for differences in handwriting.
"People’s signatures are amazingly consistent,” McGrane said. “During the last election we rejected 0.6% of those signatures on absentee ballots and those were overwhelmingly rejected because the voter forgot to sign their ballot.”
DISINFORMATION?
Boise State University Assistant Professor Hoda Mehrpouyan is a computer scientist and cybersecurity expert whose work focuses on keeping systems, such as Idaho's elections apparatus, secure. Last week, she was named the director of the Idaho Election Cybersecurity Center, a new research group that will develop open-source tools for states to keep elections safe, secure and trustworthy.
Mehrpouyan said the kinds of thing Ada County officials were dealing with were unlikely to be "disinformation," which is when someone makes an intentional decision to spread inaccurate information to promote a specific ideology. That doesn't mean voters in Idaho aren't being exposed to disinformation, fake news and other intentionally misleading posts on social media platforms made by bots for political reasons.
"Most users have this feeling that whoever is on the other side writing on an account on Twitter, TikTok, is an actual human being," Mehrpouyan said.
Bots, the computer science professor explained, are anonymously programmed accounts on social media sites that tweet, post and generally attempt to throw fuel on the bonfire of public conversation to change the opinions of readers.
"Social media bots are very, very active," Mehrpouyan said, to the point that in 2016, almost 15% of all active accounts on Twitter were bots.
Bots spreading social media disinformation was a cornerstone to the complicated and messy 2016 election, with Russia emerging as a leading culprit. The United States wasn't ready for that level of pressure from social media. Mehrpouyan has been working to make sure that kind of sustained pressure won't impact the Idaho election system.
Mehrpouyan has been working with the Idaho Secretary of State's office since 2018, helping train election staff to be on the lookout for disinformation. And voters need to be vigilant too.
"Voters need to question the information they receive and they need to validate it with several sources," the Boise State professor said. "It was easier when they didn't have to go through all these different sources to make sure what they were hearing was correct information."
False information ranges from how signature matching works to inaccurate claims about candidates to wrong details about voting locations. According to the New York Times, voters across the country are seeing misinformation about Black Lives Matters protestors, mail-in ballots being dumped, that ballot boxes and voting machines were broken into and other wrong or misleading claims posted on social media.
Questioning what's been posted on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit or any other social media site and validating that information with the Idaho Secretary of State's Office or local county clerks is a key part of what voters must do.
"At the end of the day, it's your voice, your democratic rights," Mehrpouyan said.
STATEWIDE SECURITY
Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck has been working with a cybersecurity team to keep Idaho's election infrastructure safe during this election season.
"Our electronic systems are absolutely safe; there's two sides of a fence and a solid wall," Houck said about the state's separate voter registration data base, backend election infrastructure and the public facing websites where voters can get accurate information about how, when and where to vote.
As part of the Secretary of State's security measures, Houck said the office changed its website from a less secure "http" address to a more secure "https" address.
"We try to take out low-hanging fruits," Houck said.
As an example, Houck offered that if the Secretary of State's website was hacked and a bad actor changed the site to say the election was canceled and postponed, just because the site was taken down and changed back might not stop people from seeing that false information.
"People taking a screenshot and posting to Twitter is hard to stop," Houck said.
While there is always a threat to essential systems, Mehrpouyan said she was confident that voters could trust Idaho's elections infrastructure.
"I am confident there is no threat to the system itself," Mehrpouyan said.