The backyard of Carol Ward’s home faces faces south toward a 10.96-acre parcel of land proposed as the third phase of the nearby Colt Place Subdivision in Star.

STAR — Star City Councilmembers voted to close public testimony and table further discussion about a 10.96-acre parcel until February during their meeting Tuesday night.

Neighbors have said they were not made aware of plans for the proposed Colt Heights Subdivision to be developed when they bought their homes, with some saying they would prefer to see the entire parcel become a natural area, as previously reported. The parcel is located north of the Colt Place Subdivision, off of Floating Feather Road.

