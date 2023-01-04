STAR — Star City Councilmembers voted to close public testimony and table further discussion about a 10.96-acre parcel until February during their meeting Tuesday night.
Neighbors have said they were not made aware of plans for the proposed Colt Heights Subdivision to be developed when they bought their homes, with some saying they would prefer to see the entire parcel become a natural area, as previously reported. The parcel is located north of the Colt Place Subdivision, off of Floating Feather Road.
The parcel is owned by CBH Homes, whose representative has asked for approval of five residential lots with plans to donate the eastern-most 4.63 acres to the city for use as a natural area, as previously reported.
The proposed acreage that would be donated includes a sizable pond area, said Becky McKay, the representative for the developer, on Tuesday night.
McKay said her site visits with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff and other professionals indicated that the habitat value of the parcel is not high.
Other testimony presented at the meeting touched on concerns for wildlife on the property and the value of a natural area, as well as the size of the parcels; and the width, location, and maintenance of the planned private road for the subdivision.
Amy Berg owns a house just south of the parcel and said she worries that the development will degrade the natural area. She asked the council to find an “amicable solution that preserves its habitat, whether marginal or not.”
Bob Fehlau, a Star resident who testified as neutral, said that the proposal to cluster the lots on the western side of the parcel indicated the developer’s understanding of the sensitive eastern area and the need to preserve it.
“It is definitely a responsible and beneficial solution,” Fehlau said.
But Fehlau also said that the acreage of parcels three and four include parts of the private road, and said those lots should be combined to bring them in line with zoning requirements. He also asked that the road be moved to be as close as possible to the Foothills Ditch to avoid cutting some of the parcel’s trees.
County staff pointed out that when a road is private, a lot's area often includes a portion of the road's area.
McKay, the applicant’s representative, said that she would look into moving the road closer to the Foothills Ditch. The trick is making sure the road stays clear of the easement for the irrigation ditch, she said.
“If we can move it south, we’ll move it south,” McKay said. “If we can save a tree, we’ll try to save a tree. It’s not like we just run out there with the chainsaws.”
McKay said she would also look into the feasibility of combining lots three and four, and seeing if Corey Barton is amenable to it.
Barton is interested in getting the parcel built out now because he has owned it for over a decade, she said.
“Mr. Barton recognizes the sensitivity of the area, but he also recognizes the fact that he needs to do something with it,” McKay said. “He has paid his taxes on it for 15 years and has done nothing with it,” she said, adding that the group will work with the city to ensure the locations of the building pads are varied rather than in a straight line.
Councilmember David Hershey said he was not sympathetic to Barton's taxes or that homeowners had not been aware that the parcel was slated for development.
“It doesn’t matter to me how many taxes he has paid,” Hershey said. “I mean, he bought the land, that’s his own problem. It’s also the same that your realtor lied to you. They do not represent me; they do not represent my city.”
Hershey did suggest that the city could waive parks impact fees that the city controls.
Hershey and other councilmembers voted unanimously to table the discussion so that the developer could address the feasibility of combining lots three and four and moving the road. That discussion is planned for the council’s meeting on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
Councilmembers are not allowed by law to participate in any additional communication about the proposal in the interim, Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick said.