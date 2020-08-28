The Discovery Center of Idaho announced its launch of a new Student Voucher option for schools and groups in place of large group field trips this fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each electronic-voucher(ticket) offers the following:
Flexible student access to the Discovery Center of Idaho throughout the run of exhibitions.
Discounted 50% off admission for one adult per student voucher.
Standards and grade-level based Educator Resource guides, such as the King Tut Educator Resource Guide.
Discovery Center of Idaho help track those who have utilized vouchers.
Unused voucher values will be refunded.
To learn more and request vouchers go to dcidaho.org.
”We hope that the student vouchers will amplify the usual school field trip experience and extend STEM learning beyond the classroom to the home, for a more flexible, whole-family experience,” The Discovery Center of Idaho said in a press release.
Community Calendar
Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Friday
Meridian — MOSS STEM kits are available to pick up, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Once and Future Books book buying appointments — please check availability, 10:30 a.m., 1310 W. State St.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration at Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Global Lounge presents “Many Voices, One Song,” 2 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.
Nampa — Fourth Fridays in Downtown Nampa, 6 p.m.
Online — Solace Un-Bookclub with Jackie and Tom, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Zoobilee, 7 p.m., Zoo Boise.
Saturday
Boise — Boise Race for the Cure, 7 a.m., Albertsons Headquarters, 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Nampa — 13th Annual Pooch Party Stroll & Splash, 9 a.m., Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Nampa — Warbird Roundup 2020, 9 a.m., War Hawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive.
Boise — Artisans for Hope mask sale, 10 a.m., corner of 15th and Hays streets.
Meridian — Classic Car Show, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Nampa — Cookie Decorating — Happy Harvest Cookies, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Honey for your soul I Aromatherapy & Emotions, 11 a.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. 8th St.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society