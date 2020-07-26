BOISE — There's a golden glow coming from the east, but it's not from the rays of the sun. "King Tut: Treasures of the Tomb" is a world-class traveling exhibit of more than 130 artifacts that take up 6,000 square feet and two-and-a-half galleries at the Discovery Center of Idaho.
This exhibition, presented in partnership with Idaho STEM Action Center and curated by the Origins Museum Institute, gives attendees the chance to get up close to "superbly reproduced" artifacts that open the doors to ancient Egyptian life, and, says the Discovery Center website, "preserves the mystery of one of the most astonishing treasures ever discovered."
Experiencing the exhibit gives one a sense of another place and time, far, far away and long, long ago, said Ashten Goodenough, chief operating officer at Discovery Center.
"When you walk through the exhibition, it really tells a story," she said. And that golden glow that emanates throughout is the real deal. "All the gold you see is gold leaf; it actually is real," said Goodenough. "We all had to put on special exhibit cotton gloves and wear them when we were putting together the exhibition to keep finger and bare hand oils from getting on the artifacts."
The exhibit arrived in 21 elephant-sized crates, she said, and then everything was assembled by the seven Discovery Center staff members through Zoom and Facebook chat calls with Marty Martin, curator of the Origins Museum Institute. And while most of the pieces are reproduced artifacts — the originals are stored either in Egypt or at The Smithsonian — there are a few that are genuine, Goodenough said. "We have a few of the actual jewelry pieces."
Jan Summers Duffy, archaeologist, curator and Egyptologist with the Orma J. Smith Museum of Natural History at The College of Idaho, has developed gallery talks and worked with the center's education team to help develop teacher resource materials for the exhibition.
"My research as an archaeologist/Egyptologist has been based (on) the funerary culture and in particular KV62 — the numbered tomb of Tutankhamun," said Summers Duffy. She has been to Egypt and has seen the actual tomb a handful of times. She said it's a profound experience. "Seeing the young pharaoh who died at age 19 lying in his tomb under glass — the gold sarcophagus had been moved out of the tomb — was mesmerizing," she said. "After all, his body was 3,300 years old.”
The story of the young king is equally captivating. “He took the throne at age 8 when his heretic father Akhenaten disappeared from history," said Summers Duffy, "and he shortly after married Ankhesenamun, one of his step-sisters. They are both pictured on the small golden throne chair in the exhibit."
Included in the exhibit, besides jewelry and personal possessions of the king, are others visitors won't want to miss, said Summers Duffy. There are two guardian statues that guarded the wall of the burial chamber for over 3,000 years. "When Howard Carter discovered the tomb in 1922 he stated they looked as if they were still guarding the young pharaoh," she said. "The four goddesses standing around the gold canopic shrine also guarded the internal organs of the pharaoh. This was important and needed in the ancient religious ritual because the internal organs helped to resurrect the body."
Another don't miss artifact is the Anubis, a jackal dog figure "which represented the God of Death and helped the deceased proceed to the underworld," Summers Duffy said.
"It's something the Treasure Valley has never seen before," said Goodenough. "It's really something special — and people are craving family entertainment that's educational and different. People are really loving it, people are saying 'this is the best exhibition you've ever had.' Not every day do you get to see and learn about ancient Egypt."