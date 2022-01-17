BOISE — Student leaders and faculty at Boise State University held a virtual rally to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
The event is the first of three virtual events celebrating King’s legacy hosted by the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Living Legacy Committee. The original event was planned to be an in-person march to the Idaho State Capitol, with an event on the Capitol steps, but the committee decided to move to a virtual event as a precaution against the spread of the omicron variant, said Charles Jones, the event’s student host and chair of the committee.
The theme of the virtual event was “discerning facts from fiction is a demand for freedom,” including what this looked like during King’s era and what it means today.
One thing this means is understanding and interrupting ongoing efforts to spread misinformation about the history of the U.S., said Tessa Valero, a graduate student and interim director of the sociology department’s Anti-Racism Collective.
“HB 377, or the anti-Critical Race Theory bill, is meant to have a chilling effect on educators and effectively censor any conversation on present and historical racism and sexism in public schools, further whitewashing our history, including the legacy of Dr. King,” Valero said. “Critical thinking (is) the process of seeing, analyzing, sitting with the discomfort of confronting hard truths, and developing the capacity to remove a problem like systemic oppression.”
“Often, many of us are socialized in a way that we’re not supposed to question the words of our leaders or even authority figures, which is extremely harmful and rooted in cultures of policing,” said Ryann Banks, a delegate and researcher for the living legacy committee. “We can be led astray in a way that their words and actions become our truths, and this is where I see a lot of white supremacists existing within that space, which are, you know, just based on our leaders’ self-interest and not ours at all.”
For Banks, this means examining one’s truths, how her perceptions formed, and when she uncovers fictions or lies in what she is told, to teach her community about them and hold people in power accountable for their actions.
After sharing their reflections on this year’s theme, the event’s hosts played a recording of King’s “The Other America” speech, which he presented to an audience at Stanford University on April 14, 1967, a year before his assassination. The speech touches on many themes, including the idea of there being two different experiences of living in the U.S.: one where the affluent have access to all they could dream of, and one where millions of people, including many people of color, live in poverty and struggle to realize their dreams because of racist systems that permeate all facets of life.
King discusses his dismay at “white backlash” against Black people and communities of color that have limited their ability to grow and flourish even when some progress is made.
For instance, when Black people were emancipated, they still weren't granted the right to own land, in an era when land in the Midwest and West was being offered to white homesteaders, he said.
Though King describes a continuing belief in using a nonviolent approach to bring attention to problems and call for solutions, he also questions people who direct anger at rioters without making an effort to understand the circumstances which prompted the rioters to act.
The event’s presenters reflected on King’s speech and legacy, and also answered questions posted to the event’s chat from audience members.
One question asked was what the panelists took away from King’s speech. For non-Black people, questioning anti-Black tendencies in oneself is a life-long process that shouldn’t be limited to holidays such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth, said Bibiana Ortiz, a student and intern with the Anti-Racism Collective.
“I think sometimes people get very reactionary in that work, right? Like, ‘Oh, something happened, I need to do something,’” Ortiz said. “You should be continuously in that work.”
Recognizing racist intentions behind policies and striving intentionally to dismantle racism in oneself and in society is important, Valero said.
“I think that it is so often not a part of the conversation: of the intentionality of the systems we live in today,” Valero said. “That these systems of oppression, of discrimination...were intentionally crafted through law, through policy, through attitude, through cultural norms. And while they may seem self-perpetuating, they require participation to remain the way they are.”
Dismantling oppressive systems requires a willingness to make mistakes, said Francisco Salinas, assistant vice president for equity initiatives and the legacy committee's advisor.
“There’s lots of things in our lives...where it’s so important that we’re willing to make the mistake to ensure learning and progress,” Salinas said.
“If you’re someone who knows folks who are reticent to engage in things that are this struggle because they’re worried about making mistakes, encourage them to have the courage to take steps, make mistakes, correct their course, and move forward because that’s what we really need to do to make progress and that’s the road to the mountaintop that Dr. King referred to,” Salinas said.