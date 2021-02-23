Pandemic pets
Idaho Press staff

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Pet adoptions have increased across the country over the last year. A national database by Shelter Animals Count found that pet adoptions increased by about 15% in 2020 compared to 2019, the Washington Post reported.

We want know what the increase of pet adoptions looks like in the Treasure Valley. If you've adopted a pet during the pandemic, we'd like to hear from you. 

  • What went into your decision to adopt a pet over the past year? 
  • Is this your first time owning a pet, or your first time as an adult?
  • How has your life changed since you adopted your pet? 

If you'd like to weigh in, please contact reporter Rachel Spacek at rspacek@idahopress.com or 208-465-8107. 

Rachel Spacek is the Latino Affairs and Canyon County reporter for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at rspacek@idahopress.com. Follow her on twitter @RachelSpacek.

Tags

Load comments