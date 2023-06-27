A golfer hits a putt on one of the greens at The River Club golf course along State Street in Garden City on June 15. The club was recently sold to the Lincoln Property Company, which filed an application with Garden City for a redesign that includes a plan to build 750 apartments and townhouses along State Street. City Council unanimously approved the application on Monday.
On Monday, the Garden City City Council unanimously passed a motion to approve a redevelopment of the River Club, a golf course on 6515 W State St.
The council meeting lasted two hours; about half of the meeting was a rebuttal by Bob Taunton on behalf of the applicant. The original application was modified by the applicant to mitigate some of the concerns expressed during the public hearing two weeks ago.
"I think the decision that was made represents a fair balance between the rights of the developer and the interest of preserving the existing neighborhood," Garden City Mayor John Evans said. "I'm sure not everybody's happy with everything about it, but the the primary objections that were raised were mitigated in the decision that was made. My observation was that most people left feeling that they had been heard and that their concerns have been addressed."
The River Club, which was established in 1917, was recently sold to the Lincoln Property Company, which filed an application with Garden City for a redesign of residences at the club in December. The development will be on 22 acres of land and includes 750 apartments and townhouses along State Street. The plan requires a golf course remodel, rerouting some holes and adding new cart paths. The Lincoln Property Company is investing $250 million in the project. A reconfigured golf course adjacent to the Boise River will be preserved as a part of the redevelopment.
Discussions regarding the redevelopment have been happening in Garden City for months. On May 20, the Garden City Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the approval of the application to the city council. The city council met and discussed the project for six hours two weeks ago.
Two weeks ago, members of the public present at that meeting voiced their support for and concerns regarding the proposed development. Many in opposition expressed their issues with the growth and lifestyle change the new housing would create.
The project includes three sections, the third of which abuts existing homes. The applicant adjusted the application to stipulate that structures in that southeastern part of the development cannot surpass 35 feet tall, in an attempt to create more of a blend between the new development and existing neighborhoods.
"That means that those people that are closest to the development and the existing subdivision won't have a four-story building that they're looking at. They'll have townhouse-type construction that is residential and is not allowed to be any higher than the house they live in," Evans said.
The other modification was the connection from section three to Fair Oaks, a cul-de-sac in the Plantation subdivision. During the meeting, that connection was terminated, so there will be no direct connection between the new development and the existing one.
"I want to compliment the city council because they reviewed hundreds of pages of testimony and detail about the development. They watched the video of the Planning and Zoning Commission, they were very, very well prepared," Evans said. "They did their job, and they they did it well."
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com